U.S. News
March 31, 2022 / 11:59 AM

DHS orders changes to make security screening at U.S. airports more gender-neutral

By Simon Druker
The move is part of a larger package of changes announced on Thursday -- International Trans Day of Visibility -- that are aimed at providing smoother travel experiences for transgender Americans. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Federal security officials said Thursday that screening procedures at U.S. airports will soon be more gender-neutral, and some passports will include an additional box indicating a traveler's gender.

The Homeland Security Department said in its announcement that American travelers in the Transportation Security Administration's PreCheck program will be able to check an "X" gender marker on their passports to indicate neutrality.

PreCheck is a pretravel vetting system that allows flyers to bypass normal security lines at airports nationwide.

Officials said the changes will take effect April 11.

RELATED White House celebrates transgender individuals, announces initiatives

The move is part of a larger package of changes announced on Thursday -- International Trans Day of Visibility -- that are aimed at providing smoother travel experiences for transgender Americans.

Security and transportation officials said Thursday that the changes are intended to enhance flying for transgender Americans and make the passenger screening process more efficient. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

"These measures are part of a concerted effort by the Biden-Harris Administration to advance equality for transgender, non-binary, and gender non-conforming Americans," the department said in a statement Thursday.

Other changes include enhanced screening technology, less invasive screening procedures, streamlining ID checks and adding an "X" gender marker on Trusted Traveler Programs application forms.

RELATED Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions

The changes are part of an $18 million investment, the department said.

"These combined efforts will greatly enhance airport security and screening procedures for all," TSA Administrator David Pekoskes said in a statement.

Federal officials said they're working with airlines to promote the "use and acceptance" of the "X" gender marker to improve efficiency and accurate security.

RELATED Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law

"DHS is committed to protecting the traveling public while ensuring that everyone, regardless of gender identity, is treated with respect," Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement.

Earlier Thursday, the White House announced various initiatives to support transgender Americans and push back against some states' legislative efforts that are considered discriminatory.

