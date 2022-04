Some jars of Skippy peanut butter were found to have metal fragments. Image courtesy of Skippy

March 31 (UPI) -- Hormel has issued a recall for certain varieties of Skippy peanut butter after some jars were found to contain small metal fragments. The Little Rock-Ark.-based company said the recall involves 161,692 pounds of peanut butter, including Skippy Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread (40 ounce), Skippy Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread (16.3 ounce) and Skippy Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein (14 ounce). Advertisement

The recalled products have best if used by dates between May 4, 2023, and May 10, 2023.

Hormel said the jars may contain a fragment of stainless steel that broke off from manufacturing equipment.

"Skippy Foods, LLC, out of an abundance of caution and with an emphasis on the quality of its products, is issuing the recall to ensure that consumers are made aware of the issue," the company said. "The manufacturing facility's internal detection systems identified the concern."

The company said there have been no consumer complaints associated with the recall.