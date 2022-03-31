Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2022 / 2:48 AM

Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found

By Darryl Coote
1/3
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
The body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found Tuesday in a gravesite in Churchill County. Photo courtesy of Lyon County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

March 31 (UPI) -- The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said.

Naomi Irion, 18, was last seen at about 5 a.m. of March 12 in the parking lot of the Walmart in Fernley, located near the California border, where she was waiting for a shuttle bus to take her to the Panasonic Energy of North America where she worked.

Advertisement

Authorities said surveillance video of the scene shows a man in a gray hooded sweatshirt "lurking" about the parking lot. The suspect then gets into the front seat of Irion's four-door sedan with her in the passenger seat before driving away in an unknown direction.

In a joint statement late Wednesday from the sheriff's offices of Churchill and Lyon counties, authorities said a tip led investigators to a remote part of Churchill where they found a gravesite that contained the body of a White woman that was then transferred to the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Forensic Investigative Services team.

RELATED Six now confirmed dead after 80-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway

On Thursday, an autopsy confirmed that the body belonged to Irion.

"We would like to extend our sympathy and condolences to the Irion family and thank all the volunteers for their hard work in trying to find Naomi and bring closure to the family," the two sheriff's offices said, adding they will "continue to work closely on these cases."

Advertisement

Authorities said that Irion was in the parking lot at 5:09 a.m. and was active on social media until 5:23. A minute later, the suspect entered her car and drove away.

RELATED Reward offered in search for boyfriend after body of Hannah Choi identified

On March 15, her vehicle was recovered near the Walmart in an industrial area of Fernley, with forensic evidence recovered indicating that Irion's disappearance as of a "criminal in nature."

Troy Driver, 41, from Fallon, Nev., was detained Friday and being held on charges of kidnapping involved in the case.

RELATED Police: Gunman kills five people in Tel Aviv suburb

Latest Headlines

Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions
March 30 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed into law a trio of controversial bills to ban transgender girls from competing in women's sports, minors from undergoing gender reassignment surgery and some abortions.
Pentagon: Russia 'relocating' less than 20% of troops from Kyiv
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Pentagon: Russia 'relocating' less than 20% of troops from Kyiv
March 30 (UPI) -- In the last 24 hours, a small percentage of Russian troops surrounding Kyiv have started to relocate northwest of the besieged city, the Pentagon said.
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
March 30 (UPI) -- A judge tossed out an attempt to block construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's historic Jackson Park over concerns it would adversely impact the environment.
CDC drops cruise ship COVID-19 travel risk advisory
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CDC drops cruise ship COVID-19 travel risk advisory
March 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its COVID-19 risk warning for cruise ships on Wednesday.
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
March 30 (UPI) -- Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist behind the right-wing media company Infowars, was declared to be in contempt of court, a Connecticut judge ruled Wednesday.
Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing
March 30 (UPI) -- The chief of the Capitol Police asked Congress Wednesday for an additional $105.5 million in the upcoming fiscal year in order to increase its ranks and enact a gradual reopening of the Capitol.
Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion
March 30 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center poll released Wednesday found that 72% of Americans have confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's handling of international affairs as his country fights a Russian invasion.
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
March 30 (UPI) -- FBI agents raided a home just outside Detroit in connection with reported death threats made against the judge and attorneys involved in a trial for the men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Six now confirmed dead after 80-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Six now confirmed dead after 80-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
March 30 (UPI) -- Six people have now died after a multi-vehicle collision in Pennsylvania that closed a highway for 40 hours, state police confirmed Wednesday.
Treasury Department sanctions Iranian companies, agent over missile attack
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Iranian companies, agent over missile attack
March 30 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned multiple Iranian organizations and one individual Wednesday, to help curb that country's development of ballistic missiles, its Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a release.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement