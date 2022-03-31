Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2022 / 4:24 AM

FEC fines DNC, Clinton's 2016 election campaign over violating disclosure rules

By Darryl Coote
FEC fines DNC, Clinton's 2016 election campaign over violating disclosure rules
The 2016 presidential campaign for former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton and the Democratic National Committee have been fined more than $100,000 for failing to properly disclose expenses to the election watchdog. Pool File Photo by Win McNamee/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Election Commission has fined the Democratic National Committee and Hilary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign a combined $113,000 for not properly disclosing funds spent on opposition research that produced the so-called Steele dossier.

The federal election watchdog said in a letter to the conservative Coolidge Reagan Foundation dated Tuesday that it has fined the DNC $105,000 and Hillary for American $8,000 over reporting payments to an international law firm as "legal expenses" when the money went toward funding research on then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Advertisement

The Steele dossier, named after Christopher Steele, the former British spy who compiled it, contained claims -- some of which have either been refuted, debunked, or unproven -- concerning alleged ties between the now-former president and Russia.

In the letter, the FEC said it has entered into a conciliation agreement with the DNC and Clinton's campaign to resolve all allegations against them.

RELATED Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

According to the document, the two parties entered into the agreement with the FEC for the the sole purpose of "settling this matter expeditiously and to avoid further legal costs."

It continues that Clinton's campaign and the DNC do not concede wrongdoing but will not further contest the commission's findings.

Advertisement

The Coolidge Reagan Foundation is one of two organizations along with the Campaign Legal Center to file complaints back in 2018 and 2017, respectively, urging the FEC investigate the funding of the dossier.

RELATED N.Y. AG says she has 'significant evidence' Trump Organization misstated asset values

According to the agreement, law firm Perkins Coie was retained by Clinton's campaign and the DNC during the 2016 election cycle. That year, the company hired research consulting firm Fusion GPS to provide services related to Clinton's campaign, paying it more than $1 million to do so.

Between July 15 and Aug 26, 2016, the two parties paid Perkins Coie for "opposition research done by Fusion," according to the complaints. However, they reported on disclosure forms that the money was paid to Perkins Coie for legal services.

The DNC had argued that it had filed the relevant reports in accordance with the law while contending that Perkins Coie retained Fusion GPS as part of its legal services and that its actions would assist the law firm with legal advice.

RELATED White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say

"Respondent further contends that the fact that Fusion GPS may have conducted research relating to an opposition candidate does not mean that the research was not conducted in furtherance of legal services that Perkins Coie was performing on behalf of" the DNC and Clinton's campaign, the document states.

Advertisement

The FEC, however, dismissed a slew of other allegations against Clinton's campaign, the DNC, Perkins Coie and Fusion GPS.

UPI has contacted the DNC for comment.

A DNC spokesperson told The Washington Post that: "We settled aging and silly complains from the 2016 election about 'purpose descriptions' in our FEC report."

Latest Headlines

Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
March 31 (UPI) -- The body of a Nevada teenager who went missing more than two weeks ago from a Walmart parking lot has been found, authorities said.
Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions
March 30 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed into law a trio of controversial bills to ban transgender girls from competing in women's sports, minors from undergoing gender reassignment surgery and some abortions.
Pentagon: Russia 'relocating' less than 20% of troops from Kyiv
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Pentagon: Russia 'relocating' less than 20% of troops from Kyiv
March 30 (UPI) -- In the last 24 hours, a small percentage of Russian troops surrounding Kyiv have started to relocate northwest of the besieged city, the Pentagon said.
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
March 30 (UPI) -- A judge tossed out an attempt to block construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's historic Jackson Park over concerns it would adversely impact the environment.
CDC drops cruise ship COVID-19 travel risk advisory
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
CDC drops cruise ship COVID-19 travel risk advisory
March 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its COVID-19 risk warning for cruise ships on Wednesday.
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
March 30 (UPI) -- Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist behind the right-wing media company Infowars, was declared to be in contempt of court, a Connecticut judge ruled Wednesday.
Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing
March 30 (UPI) -- The chief of the Capitol Police asked Congress Wednesday for an additional $105.5 million in the upcoming fiscal year in order to increase its ranks and enact a gradual reopening of the Capitol.
Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion
March 30 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center poll released Wednesday found that 72% of Americans have confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's handling of international affairs as his country fights a Russian invasion.
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
March 30 (UPI) -- FBI agents raided a home just outside Detroit in connection with reported death threats made against the judge and attorneys involved in a trial for the men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Six now confirmed dead after 80-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Six now confirmed dead after 80-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
March 30 (UPI) -- Six people have now died after a multi-vehicle collision in Pennsylvania that closed a highway for 40 hours, state police confirmed Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement