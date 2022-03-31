Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Civil Rights groups sue over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law

By Danielle Haynes
Civil Rights groups sue over Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was named as a defendant in a lawsuit challenging the state's "Don't Say Gay" law. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- A group of civil rights organizations on Thursday sued Florida over its controversial "Don't Say Gay" law, calling it "cruel" and a "grave abuse of power."

The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court's Northern District of Florida by several groups and individuals, including Equality Florida and Family Equality. Among the defendants listed in suit are Gov. Ron DeSantis, the Florida State Board of Education and a number of county school boards.

Advertisement

"This effort to control young minds through state censorship -- and to demean LGBTQ lives by denying their reality -- is a grave abuse of power," the lawsuit reads.

"The state of Florida has no right to declare them outcasts, or to treat their allies as outlaws, by punishing schools where someone dares to affirm their identity and dignity."

RELATED Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions

DeSantis signed the legislation, officially known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, into law Monday, restricting what can be taught in classrooms on gender identity or sexual orientation.

The new law prohibits classroom discussion about sexual orientation or gender identity and also bars educators from discouraging or prohibiting "parental notification and involvement in critical decisions affecting a student's mental, emotional, or physical well-being."

Advertisement

Critics of the law say it prevents students who identify as LGBTQ from speaking about their identity and could potentially harm them as one provision in the law requires parents to be notified.

RELATED Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law

DeSantis, though, says the law allows parents to shield their children from learning about sexual orientation or gender identity, which he described as "clearly inappropriate."

The lawsuit says the law violates the First and 14th Amendments of the Constitution as well as Title IX, which protects against discrimination based on sex.

RELATED Texas health providers suspending gender-affirming care for teens

Latest Headlines

Democrats call on Biden to continue student loan pause
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Democrats call on Biden to continue student loan pause
March 31 (UPI) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday called on President Joe Biden to again extend the pause on federal student loan payments and consider a cancellation of student debt.
Biden taps millions of extra barrels from U.S. oil reserve to control gas prices
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden taps millions of extra barrels from U.S. oil reserve to control gas prices
March 31 (UPI) -- As the cost of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon across the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of an extra 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic reserve.
90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
90 million at risk for severe weather from Florida to Connecticut
The potent storm system responsible for more than 200 incidents of severe weather and dozens of tornado reports over the central U.S. through Wednesday night will next focus its energy on a dozen states in in the East.
HHS chief: Part of $2T in 2023 budget would prepare for future pandemics
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
HHS chief: Part of $2T in 2023 budget would prepare for future pandemics
March 31 (UPI) -- The Biden administration is continuing to prepare for life after the COVID-19 pandemic while building a framework for the next potential pandemic, Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra said Thursday.
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he'll vote 'no' for Supreme Court nominee Jackson
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham says he'll vote 'no' for Supreme Court nominee Jackson
March 31 (UPI) -- In a move that surprised no one Thursday, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham said he will vote against Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court -- although his opposition will ultimately be purely symbolic.
U.S. inflation, including energy and food prices, rose 6.4% in February
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. inflation, including energy and food prices, rose 6.4% in February
March 31 (UPI) -- Inflation in the United States as measured by the Personal Consumption Expenditures index was up in February by 6.4% compared with February 2021. That's the highest in 40 years.
DHS orders changes to make security screening at U.S. airports more gender-neutral
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
DHS orders changes to make security screening at U.S. airports more gender-neutral
March 31 (UPI) -- Federal security officials said Thursday that screening procedures at U.S. airports will soon be more gender-neutral, and some passports will include an additional box indicating a traveler's gender.
Navy surveillance plane crashes off Virginia; crew member killed
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Navy surveillance plane crashes off Virginia; crew member killed
March 31 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy sailor was killed and two others were injured late on Wednesday when their reconnaissance aircraft plunged into the Atlantic Ocean off the coast near the Virginia-Maryland border, military officials said.
White House celebrates transgender individuals, announces initiatives
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House celebrates transgender individuals, announces initiatives
March 31 (UPI) -- With transgender rights under attack in some states, the White House on Thursday recognized Transgender Day of Visibility, meant to celebrate transgender people around the country.
Active Atlantic hurricane season expected once again, AccuWeather forecasts
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Active Atlantic hurricane season expected once again, AccuWeather forecasts
The Atlantic hurricane season is two months away, but AccuWeather forecasters released predictions, noting that there is a high chance for a preseason storm to develop and that another active tropical season is expected.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
Police: Body of missing Nevada teenager Naomi Irion found
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Putin misinformed by military advisers on Ukraine war, U.S. officials say
Putin misinformed by military advisers on Ukraine war, U.S. officials say
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement