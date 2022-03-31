Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 31, 2022 / 1:21 AM

Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions

By Darryl Coote
Arizona Gov. Ducey signs laws to restrict trans athletes, surgeries, abortions
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law three bills banning transgender athletes from competing in girls' sports, transgender reassignment surgeries and abortions after 15 weeks. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday signed into law a trio of controversial bills to ban transgender girls from competing in women's sports, minors from undergoing gender reassignment surgery and abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

The Republican governor announced he signed the three bills in a letter to Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in which he described the legislation as "common sense."

Advertisement

Ducey enacted the laws despite strong push back from LGBTQ and healthcare advocates.

"A vast majority of Arizonans believe in the right to abortion and want to ensure trans youth have every opportunity to thrive," Darrell Hill, policy director for the American Civil Liberties Union of Arizona, said in a statement. "The legislators who supported these bills know that their transphobic, anti-choice agenda is misaligned with the will of their constituents."

RELATED Poll: 7% of U.S. adults identify as LGBT

The legislation were passed by Arizona legislators last week with Senate Bill 1138 banning gender transition procedures for anyone under the age of 18, even with parental consent, while threatening medical professionals with sanctions for referring such medical procedures to a minor.

Advertisement

S.B. 1165 prohibits male-born transgender athletes from competing in public or private school sports designated for girls.

And S.B. 1164 bars medical professionals from knowingly performing an abortion on a pregnant person after 15 weeks of fetus gestation under threat of felony charges without exception for pregnancies the result of incest or rape.

RELATED Small study shows COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids after MIS-C

Ducey, in his letter, said the legislation concerning transgender youth are "common-sense and narrowly targeted" to "protect participation and fairness for female athletes and to ensure that individuals undergoing gender reassignment surgery are of adult age."

The bills, he said, ensure that "transgender individuals continue to receive the same dignity, respect and kindness as every individual in our society."

Terry Schilling, president of American Principles Project, a conservative think tank, commended Ducey for enacting these two bills.

RELATED Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out

"While there is much more that must be done to combat the left's radical agenda, this is an important start, and we urge other states without such laws to pass them as soon as possible," he said in a statement.

Opponents, however, quickly condemned Ducey's decision to not veto the legislation with the Human Rights Campaign, the largest LGBTQ advocacy group in the United States, saying any harm minors incur because of these bills belong to the governor and lawmakers who passed them.

Advertisement

"Gov. Ducey has chosen discrimination over protecting the well-being of vulnerable children," Cathryn Oakley, HRC's state legislative director and senior counsel, said in a statement. "This isn't leadership, it's cowardice. The Human Rights Campaign strongly condemns his actions and won't stop fighting for trans kids across the nation."

Kathy Hoffman, the state's Democratic superintendent of Public Instruction, also accused Ducey of siding with "extremism" and injecting "politics into our schools" with signing the bills she described as "hateful."

"How many kids will be harmed because of this legislations? How many kids will suffer until a future, more tolerant legislature rights theres wrongs?" she asked via Twitter. "I am deeply disappointed in this decision, and my heart breaks for the families and kids who will suffer because of these laws."

The American Civil Liberties Union responded with saying it will take Ducey to court.

"The government can't violate our right without a fight, it tweeted.

The abortion bill also came under quick attack, with healthcare advocates stating it will not only harm Arizonans but disproportionally harm lower-income Arizonans and minorities.

"Many of our clients must already travel to reach care, take time off of work at their own cost and arrange childcare. These are often insurmountable burdens because they add to the financial, logistical and legal obstacles faced by abortion seekers in the state," said Brianna Gordon from the Tucson Abortion Support Collective. "We don't need thoughts and prayers -- we need these lawmakers to take the boot off our necks."

Advertisement

The laws were signed as Republican-controlled states seeks to enact similar legislation.

According to HRC, 2021 was a record year for legislators to file bills targeting transgender people with this year on track to surpass that with 320 already under considered by states. Seventy of those bills concern banning trans youth from school sports.

The Guttmacher Institute, a research and policy organization focused on reproductive health and rights, said 71 state bills have been introduced this year to ban all or most abortions.

Last week, two Republican governors vetoed similar bills to Arizona's ban on trans youth from girls' sports.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb and Utah Gov. Spencer Cox separately spiked their states' legislation on the grounds that they are essentially flawed.

Meanwhile, an abortion bill similar that of Arizona but enacted by Florida is currently before the Supreme Court.

Latest Headlines

Pentagon: Russia 'relocating' less than 20% of troops from Kyiv
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pentagon: Russia 'relocating' less than 20% of troops from Kyiv
March 30 (UPI) -- In the last 24 hours, a small percentage of Russian troops surrounding Kyiv have started to relocate northwest of the besieged city, the Pentagon said.
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
March 30 (UPI) -- A judge tossed out an attempt to block construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's historic Jackson Park over concerns it would adversely impact the environment.
CDC drops cruise ship COVID-19 travel risk advisory
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
CDC drops cruise ship COVID-19 travel risk advisory
March 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its COVID-19 risk warning for cruise ships on Wednesday.
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
March 30 (UPI) -- Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist behind the right-wing media company Infowars, was declared to be in contempt of court, a Connecticut judge ruled Wednesday.
Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing
March 30 (UPI) -- The chief of the Capitol Police asked Congress Wednesday for an additional $105.5 million in the upcoming fiscal year in order to increase its ranks and enact a gradual reopening of the Capitol.
Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion
March 30 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center poll released Wednesday found that 72% of Americans have confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's handling of international affairs as his country fights a Russian invasion.
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
March 30 (UPI) -- FBI agents raided a home just outside Detroit in connection with reported death threats made against the judge and attorneys involved in a trial for the men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Six now confirmed dead after 80-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Six now confirmed dead after 80-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
March 30 (UPI) -- Six people have now died after a multi-vehicle collision in Pennsylvania that closed a highway for 40 hours, state police confirmed Wednesday.
Treasury Department sanctions Iranian companies, agent over missile attack
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Iranian companies, agent over missile attack
March 30 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned multiple Iranian organizations and one individual Wednesday, to help curb that country's development of ballistic missiles, its Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a release.
Poll: 47% of Americans 'worry a great deal' about energy costs
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Poll: 47% of Americans 'worry a great deal' about energy costs
March 30 (UPI) -- Nearly half of Americans are stressed about the cost and availability of energy, up from around a third of Americans one year ago, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement