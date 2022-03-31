Trending
March 31, 2022 / 8:50 PM / Updated at 1:59 AM

12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school

Gun control advocacy nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety has tallied more than 25 school shooting incidents so far this year.

By Daniel Uria & Darryl Coote

March 31 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old student at a South Carolina middle school was shot and killed by another 12-year-old on Thursday, police said.

A school resource officer working at Tanglewood Middle School called for emergency backup at 12:23 p.m. after hearing shots fired, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The victim was shot at least once and was treated by school resource officers and staff before being transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect fled the school and was later found hiding under a deck of a nearby residence at around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18.

"My heart breaks for this young boy's family and my prayers are with them tonight," Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a statement. "Additionally, I will be praying for the other young boy who pulled the trigger and his family. I can not fathom what would cause someone to do this to another human being and especially at that age."

The sheriff's office said the motive for the shooting and how the suspect was able to get possession of a firearm were still under investigation.

"We can confirm that the victim and suspect were familiar with each other and we are confident the incident was isolated," the sheriff's office added.

Greenville County school district spokesman Tim Waller said Tanglewood Middle will have an "optional day" Friday in which students and staff can show up to talk to guidance counselors, interact with one another and see the school.

"They can be in the community and take comfort with each other," Waller said.

Tanglewood Middle School's principal, Graysen Walles, offered condolences to the family of the victim.

"My heart goes out to the family of our student who passed away, and my prayers are with them. Our entire Tanglewood family is hurting with this news and from the events that took place today. Our school is mourning and will work together to heal and process this tragedy," Walles said.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said via Twitter that he has spoken with the sheriff and Mark Keel, the state's State Law Enforcement Division chief, about the shooting.

"I ask you join Peggy and me in praying for the families, students and communities affected by this tragic situation," he said, referring to his wife, Peggy McMaster.

Everytown for Gun Safety, a U.S. nonprofit advocating for gun control, has tallied as of Monday 27 gunfire incidents on school grounds this year, resulting in 4 deaths and 18 people injured.

"This should not be our reality," it said in a statement about the shooting.

Lewis called on parents in the community to check their children's belonging to ensure they don't have items that could pose a danger to themselves or others.

"It truly takes a village and we need everyone's investment," he said.

Latest Headlines

U.S. Navy to name future ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. Navy to name future ship after Ruth Bader Ginsburg
March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. Navy announced Thursday that it will name a future ship after the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in honor of her tenure on the nation's highest court and her work as a women's rights activist.
House Democrats pass bill to cap insulin costs at $35 a month
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
House Democrats pass bill to cap insulin costs at $35 a month
March 31 (UPI) -- Democratic lawmakers in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed legislation to cap the cost of insulin for most Americans at $35 a month despite Republicans arguing the bill will stifle innovation.
Judge strikes down New York's congressional map drawn with 'political bias'
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge strikes down New York's congressional map drawn with 'political bias'
March 31 (UPI) -- A New York judge on Thursday blocked the state's new congressional map, ruling that the Democrat-led legislature drew it with "political bias."
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
March 31 (UPI) -- Hormel has issued a recall for certain varieties of Skippy peanut butter after some jars were found to contain small metal fragments.
U.S. passports to offer third gender option 'X' starting in April
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. passports to offer third gender option 'X' starting in April
March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. government will allow Americans to select "X" as their gender on their U.S. passport applications starting next month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider visits White House for Transgender Day of Visibility
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider visits White House for Transgender Day of Visibility
March 31 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider said that laws targeting transgender youth are "really scary" but encouraged young people to "hang in there" as she visited the White House for Transgender Day of Visibility.
Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive Florida voting law
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive Florida voting law
March 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Thursday that portions of a Florida voting measure signed into law last year are unconstitutional and blocked multiple provisions from taking effect.
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
March 31 (UPI) -- Preventing transgender or non-binary youth from receiving gender-affirming care may encroach on federal constitutional protections, the Justice Department said Thursday.
Americans mark César Chávez Day with activism, acts of service
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Americans mark César Chávez Day with activism, acts of service
March 31 (UPI) -- Americans honored the life of labor activist César Chávez on what would have been his 95th birthday with events and acts of service across the country Thursday.
Dow falls 550 points as markets record first losing quarter since 2020
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dow falls 550 points as markets record first losing quarter since 2020
March 31 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550 points Thursday, as all three major indexes closed negative for a quarter for the first time since the first quarter of 2020.
