U.S. News
March 31, 2022 / 8:50 PM

12-year-old shot, killed by fellow student at S.C. middle school

By Daniel Uria

March 31 (UPI) -- A 12-year-old student at a South Carolina middle school was shot and killed by another 12-year-old on Thursday, police said.

A school resource officer working at Tanglewood Middle School called for emergency backup at 12:23 p.m. after hearing shots fired, the Greenville County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

The victim shot at least once was treated by school resource officers and staff before being transported to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the suspect fled the school and was later found hiding under a deck of a nearby residence at around 1:30 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm on school property and unlawful possession of a weapon by a person under the age of 18.

The sheriff's office said the motive for the shooting and how the suspect was able to get possession of a firearm were still under investigation.

"We can confirm that the victim and suspect were familiar with each other and we are confident the incident was isolated," the sheriff's office added.

Greenville County school district spokesman Tim Waller said Tanglewood Middle will have an "optional day" Friday in which students and staff can show up to talk to guidance counselors, interact with one another and see the school.

"They can be in the community and take comfort with each other," Waller said.

Tanglewood Middle School's principal, Graysen Walles, offered condolences to the family of the victim.

"My heart goes out to the family of our student who passed away, and my prayers are with them. Our entire Tanglewood family is hurting with this news and from the events that took place today. Our school is mourning and will work together to heal and process this tragedy," Walles said.

Latest Headlines

Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Skippy recalls peanut butter over metal fragments
March 31 (UPI) -- Hormel has issued a recall for certain varieties of Skippy peanut butter after some jars were found to contain small metal fragments.
U.S. passports to offer third gender option 'X' starting in April
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. passports to offer third gender option 'X' starting in April
March 31 (UPI) -- The U.S. government will allow Americans to select "X" as their gender on their U.S. passport applications starting next month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider visits White House for Transgender Day of Visibility
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Jeopardy!' champion Amy Schneider visits White House for Transgender Day of Visibility
March 31 (UPI) -- "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider said that laws targeting transgender youth are "really scary" but encouraged young people to "hang in there" as she visited the White House for Transgender Day of Visibility.
Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive Florida voting law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal judge strikes down portions of restrictive Florida voting law
March 31 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Thursday that portions of a Florida voting measure signed into law last year are unconstitutional and blocked multiple provisions from taking effect.
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Justice Department warns states against transgender discrimination
March 31 (UPI) -- Preventing transgender or non-binary youth from receiving gender-affirming care may encroach on federal constitutional protections, the Justice Department said Thursday.
Americans mark César Chávez Day with activism, acts of service
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Americans mark César Chávez Day with activism, acts of service
March 31 (UPI) -- Americans honored the life of labor activist César Chávez on what would have been his 95th birthday with events and acts of service across the country Thursday.
Dow falls 550 points as markets record first losing quarter since 2020
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow falls 550 points as markets record first losing quarter since 2020
March 31 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 550 points Thursday, as all three major indexes closed negative for a quarter for the first time since the first quarter of 2020.
FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FCC receives 66 complaints over Will Smith's Oscar slap of Chris Rock
March 31 (UPI) -- The Federal Communications Commission has received more than 60 complaints about Will Smith's slap of Chris Rock during the broadcast of the Academy Awards, filings showed Thursday.
President Joe Biden taps millions of barrels of oil reserves to lower prices
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
President Joe Biden taps millions of barrels of oil reserves to lower prices
March 31 (UPI) -- As the cost of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon across the United States, President Joe Biden on Thursday ordered the release of an extra 1 million barrels of oil per day from the nation's strategic reserve.
Democrats call on Biden to continue student loan pause
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Democrats call on Biden to continue student loan pause
March 31 (UPI) -- A group of Democratic lawmakers on Thursday called on President Joe Biden to again extend the pause on federal student loan payments and consider a cancellation of student debt.
