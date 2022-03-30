Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 30, 2022 / 5:44 PM

Treasury Department sanctions Iranian companies, agent over missile attack

By Simon Druker
Treasury Department sanctions Iranian companies, agent over missile attack
The Treasury Department sanctioned an Iranian agent and multiple related companies Wednesday over procuring components to the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to develop ballistic missiles like the surface-to-surface Khaibar-buster pictured. File Photo by Ho Handout/EPA-EFE

March 30 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned multiple Iranian organizations and one individual Wednesday to help curb that country's development of ballistic missiles, the Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a release.

Mohmmad Ali Hosseini used a network of companies to "procure ballistic missile propellant and related materials" to help support Iran's missile program, the department said in a release.

Advertisement

Those companies include Iran-based Jestar Sanat Delijan and the Sina Composite Delijan Co., which supplied the components to the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Research and Self Sufficiency Jihad Organization.

The group has been on the U.S. State Department's list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations since 2019.

RELATED Blinken travels to Morocco to talk security after meet with Israeli, Palestinian leaders

The unit is responsible for the research and development of ballistic missiles, as well as Iran's Parchin Chemical Industries, an element of Iran's Defense Industries Organization, the department said.

Iranian procurement agent Mohammad Ali Hosseini used the network of companies to procure ballistic missile propellant and related materials in support of Iran's missile program, the government alleged.

The State Department contends Hosseini has been personally involved in high-level meetings and traveled with senior Iranian military officials to procure material and equipment from Chinese suppliers using falsified shipping documents. The equipment was used to produce solid missile propellant.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S., Israel, Arab states pledge to foster stronger relations in Negev Summit

The sanctions come after multiple missiles were fired toward the U.S. consulate and a news station in Erbil, the autonomous Kurdish region in northwestern Iraq on March 12. Iran's Revolutionary Guards later claimed responsibility for the attack.

The sanctions also are a response to an Iranian enabled Houthi missile attack against a Saudi Aramco facility Friday.

The Treasury Department's actions mean all property and interests in property in the United States will be must be blocked and must be reported to the Office of Foreign Assets Control.

RELATED Gunmen kill 2 border police officers in northern Israel

"This action reinforces the United States' commitment to preventing the Iranian regime's development and use of advanced ballistic missiles," Under Secretary of the Treasury Brian E. Nelson said in a release.

"While the United States continues to seek Iran's return to full compliance with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, we will not hesitate to target those who support Iran's ballistic missile program," Nelson said.

"We will also work with other partners in the region to hold Iran accountable for its actions, including gross violations of the sovereignty of its neighbors."

Latest Headlines

Poll: 47% of Americans 'worry a great deal' about energy costs
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Poll: 47% of Americans 'worry a great deal' about energy costs
March 30 (UPI) -- Nearly half of Americans are stressed about the cost and availability of energy, up from around a third of Americans one year ago, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law
March 30 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a bill into law that prohibits transgender boys and girls from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender at public schools and colleges in the state.
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
March 30 (UPI) -- A tornado hit Springdale, Ark., Wednesday, damaging a school and injuring seven people as severe weather struck portions of four southern U.S. states.
McConnell condemns 'clumsy bullying' of Justice Thomas, wife
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McConnell condemns 'clumsy bullying' of Justice Thomas, wife
March 30 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday accused Democrats of "clumsy bullying" in their criticisms of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife.
Biden gets second booster shot, says COVID-19 no longer controls us
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden gets second booster shot, says COVID-19 no longer controls us
March 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday during a White House live stream that America is in a new moment in this pandemic. He then got his second COVID-19 booster shot.
Reward offered in search for boyfriend after body of Hannah Choi identified
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reward offered in search for boyfriend after body of Hannah Choi identified
March 30 (UPI) -- A $40,000 Crime Solvers reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the boyfriend of Hannah Choi, whose body was found in a Maryland Park last week.
Waymo to test autonomous vehicles in San Francisco
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Waymo to test autonomous vehicles in San Francisco
March 30 (UPI) -- Google spinoff Waymo said Wednesday it has started testing its fully automated all-electric vehicles around San Francisco without a human safety driver.
Energy Dept. introduces new efficiency standard for federal buildings
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Energy Dept. introduces new efficiency standard for federal buildings
March 30 (UPI) -- The Energy Department said Wednesday it is introducing new energy efficiency standards for all federal buildings starting next year.
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 455,000 private jobs in March
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 455,000 private jobs in March
March 30 (UPI) -- For the second month in a row, the U.S. economy added close to a half-million private-sector jobs during the month of March, ADP and Moody's Analytics said Wednesday in their monthly labor snapshot.
GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she'll vote for SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she'll vote for SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
March 30 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Wednesday that she'll vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court -- virtually assuring that she will become the first Black woman on the high court bench.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
Florida, 20 other states sue Biden Administration over travel mask mandate
Florida, 20 other states sue Biden Administration over travel mask mandate
Man convicted in largest mass kidnapping in U.S. approved for parole
Man convicted in largest mass kidnapping in U.S. approved for parole
Alex Jones offers Sandy Hook families $120K to resolve defamation case
Alex Jones offers Sandy Hook families $120K to resolve defamation case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement