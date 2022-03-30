Trending
U.S. News
March 30, 2022 / 4:15 PM

Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states

By Doug Cunningham

March 30 (UPI) -- A tornado hit Springdale, Ark., Wednesday, damaging a school and injuring seven people as severe weather struck portions of four southern U.S. states.

The National Weather Service issued tornado watches for parts of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma and east Texas.

The weather service said a strong spring storm was bringing risk for strong tornadoes and hurricane force winds from the lower Mississippi Valley up into parts of the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys later today into tonight.

The greatest threats are tornadoes and damaging wind gusts.

Seven people were hurt, including two critically, in the tornado that hit Springdale, Ark., early Wednesday.

The Springdale School District Facebook page posted a call for donations to several families without power.

The tornado that touched down in Springdale was likely an EF-2.

The National Weather Service tweeted, "Our survey team found damage in the EF-2 category within the Johnson-Springdale damage path."

ABC 40 29 News said significant damage was done to George Elementary School and the Nilfisk warehouse in Springdale.

Forecasters warn of more dangerous weather for storm-weary areas Multi-day severe weather to wind down along Southeast coast Much-needed rain on the way for parched Southwest Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares disaster after tornado outbreak

Latest Headlines

McConnell condemns 'clumsy bullying' of Justice Thomas, wife
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
McConnell condemns 'clumsy bullying' of Justice Thomas, wife
March 30 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday accused Democrats of "clumsy bullying" in their criticisms of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife.
Biden gets second booster shot, says COVID-19 no longer controls us
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden gets second booster shot, says COVID-19 no longer controls us
March 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday during a White House live stream that America is in a new moment in this pandemic. He then got his second COVID-19 booster shot.
Reward offered in search for boyfriend after body of Hannah Choi identified
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Reward offered in search for boyfriend after body of Hannah Choi identified
March 30 (UPI) -- A $40,000 Crime Solvers reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the boyfriend of Hannah Choi, whose body was found in a Maryland Park last week.
Waymo to test autonomous vehicles in San Francisco
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Waymo to test autonomous vehicles in San Francisco
March 30 (UPI) -- Google spinoff Waymo said Wednesday it has started testing its fully automated all-electric vehicles around San Francisco without a human safety driver.
Energy Dept. introduces new efficiency standard for federal buildings
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Energy Dept. introduces new efficiency standard for federal buildings
March 30 (UPI) -- The Energy Department said Wednesday it is introducing new energy efficiency standards for all federal buildings starting next year.
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 455,000 private jobs in March
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 455,000 private jobs in March
March 30 (UPI) -- For the second month in a row, the U.S. economy added close to a half-million private-sector jobs during the month of March, ADP and Moody's Analytics said Wednesday in their monthly labor snapshot.
GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she'll vote for SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she'll vote for SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
March 30 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Wednesday that she'll vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court -- virtually assuring that she will become the first Black woman on the high court bench.
White House launches COVID.gov website with access to tools, tests, other resources
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House launches COVID.gov website with access to tools, tests, other resources
March 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday launched a new website that's intended to be a one-stop destination for Americans to order tests and research treatments and case information nationwide.
Alex Jones offers Sandy Hook families $120K to resolve defamation case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Alex Jones offers Sandy Hook families $120K to resolve defamation case
March 30 (UPI) -- Alex Jones filed court documents offering several family members whose children were killed in a 2012 Connecticut school shooting $120,000 each to resolve the defamation case they filed against him.
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
March 29 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will not invoke executive privilege for either Ivanka Trump or her husband Jared Kushner, the White House said Tuesday.
