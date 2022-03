Photo of Joel Merino. A $40,000 reward is being offered in a manhunt for Merino, who is suspected in the murder of Hannah Choi. Her body was found in a Maryland Park. Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Police/Facebook

March 30 (UPI) -- A $40,000 Crime Solvers reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the boyfriend of Hannah Choi, whose body was found in a Maryland Park last week. Fairfax County Police said in a statement that Joel Mosso Merino, 27, of Alexandria, Va., is a murder suspect. Advertisement

Police said that Merino planned to fly to Los Angeles on March 8, but as detectives waited for him at the airport, he never arrived. Instead of going to Los Angeles as planned, detectives learned that Merino traveled to Georgia.

Police said the $40,000 reward comes from Choi's family and "generous community donations."

Anyone with information about Merino's whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 703-246-7800, option 2.

Choi was reported missing March 6, according to police. Detectives believe Merino disposed of Choi's body in a wooded area of Piscataway Park.

During a Monday news conference Fairfax County Police Maj. Ed O'Carroll told reporters Choi's body was positively identified over the weekend.

Police said Merino spent significant time with Choi the day before she disappeared. Chois was last seen March 5 at her Fairfax County home.