White House launches COVID.gov website with access to tools, tests, other resources

The new federal COVID-19 website features a locator tool to help people access tests or treatments at the more than 2,000 sites nationwide. File Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday launched a new website that's intended to be a one-stop destination for Americans to order tests and research treatments and case information nationwide. The White House said the website -- COVID.gov -- is a "one-stop shop web site for vaccines, tests, treatments, masks and the latest COVID-19 information." Advertisement

"The administration has worked over the past 14 months to set up over 90,000 vaccination sites, make more than 400 million high-quality masks available for free, send free tests to peoples' homes, and stand up new test-to-treat sites where people can get tested and receive life-saving antivirals all in one place," the White House said in a statement.

"Now, with a click of a button, people will be able to find where to access all of these tools, as well as receive the latest CDC data on the level of COVID-19 in their community."

The federal COVID-19 website features a locator tool to help people access tests or treatments at the more than 2,000 sites nationwide.

The new tool is part of Biden's efforts to graduate to a new phase in the pandemic and centralize the many federal resources that have been developed since the outbreak began in early 2020.

In its announcement, the White House urged Congress to provide additional anti-COVID-19 funding, including $22.5 billion in immediate emergency funds.

"To date, Congress has failed to provide those funds and the country is already suffering the consequences," the White House statement said.

"In the last two weeks, the administration has had to stop reimbursing healthcare providers for treating the uninsured, cancel monoclonal antibody orders and cut states' supply, reduce orders of treatments for the immunocompromised and pull the U.S. out of line for future vaccine and next-generation treatment purchases.

"These issues disproportionately impact our hardest-hit and highest-risk populations, including communities of color and individuals with disabilities. The administration continues to urge Congress to act quickly, as the consequences will continue to get worse in the coming weeks."

This month, Biden released his National COVID-19 Preparedness Plan in a bid to reinforce efforts to sustain and build on progress in the fight against the virus.

The White House said in its announcement Wednesday that we're at a new moment in the pandemic and the new tools will help Americans safely start to return to more normal routines.