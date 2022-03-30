Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 30, 2022 / 5:36 PM

Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law

By Daniel Uria

March 30 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a bill into law that prohibits transgender boys and girls from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender at public schools and colleges in the state.

The law will require that a parent or guardian of a student at a public school, public charter school or public college in the state who competes on a sports team sign an affidavit acknowledging their child's biological gender at birth and requiring them to only play on a sports team associated with that gender.

Advertisement

"Girls should compete against girls, boys should compete against boys," said Stitt, who said he was unaware of any transgender athletes in the state and had not consulted with any transgender people when considering the bill.

Advertisement
RELATED Fla. Gov. Ron DeSantis signs controversial 'Don't Say Gay' bill into law

He added that he was not concerned with the potential of the NCAA removing events from the state, after suggesting it may if the measure were signed into law.

"Even if the NCAA had a problem with it, we are going to do what is right," Stitt said.

The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association released a statement saying it would comply with the new law.

RELATED Arizona Republicans pass two bills targeting transgender youth rights

"With Gov. Stitt signing the Save Women's Sports Act into law this morning at the State Capitol, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association will now comply with the new state law," the organization said.

Lawmakers who supported the bill referenced University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, who won the 500-yeard freestyle at the NCAA women's swimming championship race earlier this month, becoming the first known transgender athlete to win a Division I national championship in any sport.

"I knew I must stand up for something I know to be true -- sex is a fact," said Republican state Sen. Julie Daniels, who said the result influenced her decision to support the bill.

RELATED Texas health providers suspending gender-affirming care for teens

"Five decades of Title IX is going to be very quickly undone if we allow just a few biological males to come in and start taking the medals, taking the ribbons, setting the fastest time and taking the scholarships."

Advertisement

Nicole McAfee, executive director of Freedom Oklahoma a group that advocates for equality for LGBTQ+ people in the state, said the bill would endanger transgender children.

"It tells nonbinary and gender diverse folks that policymakers not only don't understand, them but are going out of their way to make sure they feel unsafe and unwelcome in the state," McAfee said.

Tamya Cox-Toure, executive director of the ACLU Oklahoma, said the organization may seek a legal challenge to the law.

"Transgender people belong everywhere, but with the swipe of a pen and a public display, Gov. Stitt has sent a clear message to Oklahoma's vulnerable transgender youth that they are not welcome or accepted in our state," Cox-Toure said.

More than 150 anti-transgender laws have been proposed throughout the country this year, and on Wednesday Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., and 20 other Republican lawmakers introduced a bill that would honor Emma Weyant, who finished second to Thomas in the NCAA swimming championship.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis earlier this month issued an official proclamation declaring Weyant, a Sarasota, Fla., native and University of Virginia swimmer, the "rightful winner" of the race.

Latest Headlines

Treasury Department sanctions Iranian companies, agent over missile attack
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Treasury Department sanctions Iranian companies, agent over missile attack
March 30 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned multiple Iranian organizations and one individual Wednesday, to help curb that country's development of ballistic missiles, its Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a release.
Poll: 47% of Americans 'worry a great deal' about energy costs
U.S. News // 33 minutes ago
Poll: 47% of Americans 'worry a great deal' about energy costs
March 30 (UPI) -- Nearly half of Americans are stressed about the cost and availability of energy, up from around a third of Americans one year ago, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
March 30 (UPI) -- A tornado hit Springdale, Ark., Wednesday, damaging a school and injuring seven people as severe weather struck portions of four southern U.S. states.
McConnell condemns 'clumsy bullying' of Justice Thomas, wife
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
McConnell condemns 'clumsy bullying' of Justice Thomas, wife
March 30 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday accused Democrats of "clumsy bullying" in their criticisms of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife.
Biden gets second booster shot, says COVID-19 no longer controls us
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden gets second booster shot, says COVID-19 no longer controls us
March 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Wednesday during a White House live stream that America is in a new moment in this pandemic. He then got his second COVID-19 booster shot.
Reward offered in search for boyfriend after body of Hannah Choi identified
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Reward offered in search for boyfriend after body of Hannah Choi identified
March 30 (UPI) -- A $40,000 Crime Solvers reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the boyfriend of Hannah Choi, whose body was found in a Maryland Park last week.
Waymo to test autonomous vehicles in San Francisco
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Waymo to test autonomous vehicles in San Francisco
March 30 (UPI) -- Google spinoff Waymo said Wednesday it has started testing its fully automated all-electric vehicles around San Francisco without a human safety driver.
Energy Dept. introduces new efficiency standard for federal buildings
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Energy Dept. introduces new efficiency standard for federal buildings
March 30 (UPI) -- The Energy Department said Wednesday it is introducing new energy efficiency standards for all federal buildings starting next year.
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 455,000 private jobs in March
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
ADP-Moody's says U.S. economy added 455,000 private jobs in March
March 30 (UPI) -- For the second month in a row, the U.S. economy added close to a half-million private-sector jobs during the month of March, ADP and Moody's Analytics said Wednesday in their monthly labor snapshot.
GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she'll vote for SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
GOP Sen. Susan Collins says she'll vote for SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
March 30 (UPI) -- Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine said Wednesday that she'll vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson for the U.S. Supreme Court -- virtually assuring that she will become the first Black woman on the high court bench.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
Florida, 20 other states sue Biden Administration over travel mask mandate
Florida, 20 other states sue Biden Administration over travel mask mandate
Man convicted in largest mass kidnapping in U.S. approved for parole
Man convicted in largest mass kidnapping in U.S. approved for parole
Alex Jones offers Sandy Hook families $120K to resolve defamation case
Alex Jones offers Sandy Hook families $120K to resolve defamation case
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement