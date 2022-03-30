McConnell condemns 'clumsy bullying' of Justice Thomas, wife

March 30 (UPI) -- Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday accused Democrats of "clumsy bullying" in their criticisms of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his wife Ginni Thomas' support for overturning the 2020 presidential election.
Speaking from the Senate floor, McConnell said Justice Thomas shouldn't have to recuse himself from cases related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. There have been growing calls for him to do so after it was discovered Ginni Thomas sent 29 texts to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about overturning the election in favor of former President Donald Trump.