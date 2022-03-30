Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 30, 2022 / 8:00 PM

Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing

By Calley Hair
1/3
Capitol police ask for $105M budget increase citing understaffing
U.S. Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger attends his first House Appropriations subcommittee hearing on the Capitol Police's Fiscal Year 2023 budget request at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- The chief of the Capitol Police asked Congress Wednesday for an additional $105.5 million in the upcoming fiscal year in order to increase its ranks and enact a gradual reopening of the Capitol.

Additional funds would help the department deal with its severe understaffing issues, Capitol Police Chief J. Thomas Manger told the House Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee. His request would bump up the force's annual budget by 17.5%.

Advertisement

The public's access to the Capitol has been restricted for more than a year amid persistent security concerns. A phased reopening process began Monday.

Manger told lawmakers that his department wants the Capitol facility "opened as much as anybody, and I regret that we're the choke point, we're the problem, in terms of getting it reopened fully."

RELATED McConnell condemns 'clumsy bullying' of Justice Thomas, wife

Manger said the force has struggled to fill open positions and retain officers since the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol and in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of officers also resulted in the existing staff being overworked, he added.

Manger asked for a total budget of $708 million in the 2023 fiscal year. Subcommittee members appeared receptive to his request.

Advertisement

"We are here to fund the police," said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, chairwoman of the full appropriations committee. She added that the department needs more funding for staff, increased overtime pay and a better culture of work-life balance for its employees.

RELATED Six now confirmed dead after 80-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway

The Capitol Police force lost approximately 150 officers in the year after the Jan. 6, 2021, attack, which is around double the department's typical attrition rate. The department is currently around 300 officers short -- 14% of its full budgeted payroll.

"There's no magic wand here that we could just waive and all of a sudden there's 300 new officers. This is clearly a process," subcommittee chairman Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, said. "These are very difficult times and we have to be united as we move forward to try to do this, and that the American people want to get back here."

RELATED Late Alaska congressman Don Young lies in state at U.S. Capitol

Latest Headlines

Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Lawsuit to block construction of Obama Presidential Center tossed out
March 30 (UPI) -- A judge tossed out an attempt to block construction of the Obama Presidential Center in Chicago's historic Jackson Park over concerns it would adversely impact the environment.
CDC drops cruise ship COVID-19 travel risk advisory
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
CDC drops cruise ship COVID-19 travel risk advisory
March 30 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dropped its COVID-19 risk warning for cruise ships on Wednesday.
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
March 30 (UPI) -- Alex Jones, the conspiracy theorist behind the right-wing media company Infowars, was declared to be in contempt of court, a Connecticut judge ruled Wednesday.
Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Pew: Majority of Americans express confidence in Zelensky amid Russian invasion
March 30 (UPI) -- A Pew Research Center poll released Wednesday found that 72% of Americans have confidence in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's handling of international affairs as his country fights a Russian invasion.
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FBI raids home after reported threats to judge, lawyers in Whitmer kidnapping trial
March 30 (UPI) -- FBI agents raided a home just outside Detroit in connection with reported death threats made against the judge and attorneys involved in a trial for the men who plotted to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Six now confirmed dead after 80-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Six now confirmed dead after 80-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
March 30 (UPI) -- Six people have now died after a multi-vehicle collision in Pennsylvania that closed a highway for 40 hours, state police confirmed Wednesday.
Treasury Department sanctions Iranian companies, agent over missile attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury Department sanctions Iranian companies, agent over missile attack
March 30 (UPI) -- The Treasury Department sanctioned multiple Iranian organizations and one individual Wednesday, to help curb that country's development of ballistic missiles, its Office of Foreign Assets Control said in a release.
Poll: 47% of Americans 'worry a great deal' about energy costs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Poll: 47% of Americans 'worry a great deal' about energy costs
March 30 (UPI) -- Nearly half of Americans are stressed about the cost and availability of energy, up from around a third of Americans one year ago, according to a Gallup poll released Wednesday.
Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Oklahoma governor signs transgender sports ban into law
March 30 (UPI) -- Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Wednesday signed a bill into law that prohibits transgender boys and girls from competing on sports teams consistent with their gender at public schools and colleges in the state.
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
March 30 (UPI) -- A tornado hit Springdale, Ark., Wednesday, damaging a school and injuring seven people as severe weather struck portions of four southern U.S. states.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Judge finds Alex Jones in contempt of court, orders daily $25,000 fines
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
Tornado injures 7 in Springdale, Ark., as severe weather hits 4 states
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
South Korea tests first solid-fuel rocket in wake of North Korea ICBM launch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement