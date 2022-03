President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the COVID-19 response and the vaccination program at the White House on August 18, 2021. He will give an update and take his second booster shot on Wednesday. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

March 30 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will make remarks on the country's fight against the coronavirus and take his second booster shot administered by the White House medical team on Wednesday. The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a second booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or one offered by Moderna for those 50 and old and those with compromised immune systems. Advertisement

Biden is expected to make his remarks at about 1:30 p.m., EDT.

"Emerging evidence suggests that a second booster dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine improves protection against severe COVID-19 and is not associated with new safety concerns," the FDA said in a statement on Tuesday.

The FDA said the second booster of the vaccine may be administered at least four months after receipt of a first booster.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 65.5% of those eligible to receive a vaccine in the United States are fully vaccinated, but only 49.8% have received a booster shot.

The United States is enjoying some of its lowest coronavirus case totals since the pandemic started. On Tuesday, 23,643 cases were reported with a seven-day average of 21,063, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

That is down from the 861,744 cases diagnosed on Jan. 13 during the height of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, where the seven-day daily case average then hit 806,902.