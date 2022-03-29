Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2022 / 8:11 PM

Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner

By Simon Druker
1/2
Biden won't invoke executive privilege for Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner return to the White House on November 29, 2020, after spending Thanksgiving weekend at Camp David. The White House announced Tuesday it won't invoke executive privilege to prevent them from being interviewed by a congressional panel investigating the January 6, 2021, attack at the Capitol. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will not invoke executive privilege for either Ivanka Trump or her husband Jared Kushner, the White House said Tuesday.

Kushner, former President Donald Trump's son-in-law, is scheduled to testify voluntarily this week in front of the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

The former president's daughter was asked to testify at the end of January.

"The president has spoken to the fact that Jan. 6 was one of the darkest days in our country's history and that we must have a full accounting of what happened to ensure that it never occurs again," communications director Kate Bedingfield said during a press briefing Tuesday.

RELATED Jill Biden's college class canceled after school receives bomb threat

"And he's been quite clear that they posed a unique threat to our democracy and that the constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield from Congress or the public information about an attack on the Constitution itself. So, as a result, the White House has decided not to assert executive privilege over the testimony of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump."

In early March, Biden said he would not assert executive privilege in the cases of former Trump administrators Michael Flynn and Peter Navarro to keep them from testifying in front of the committee.

Advertisement

This comes after a federal judge ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump and legal adviser John Eastman probably committed federal felonies in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack by pro-Trump radicals.

RELATED White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say

Investigators have said they are interested in speaking with both Ivanka Trump and her husband about their roles leading up to and during the riot.

On Tuesday, House investigators said the committee will seek an interview with Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, a conservative activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. At issue is a series of text messages in which she urged then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to continue efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee weighs interview with Supreme Court justice's wife Ginni Thomas

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Judge says Trump 'likely' committed felonies in efforts related to Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Latest Headlines

Forecasters warn of more dangerous weather for storm-weary areas
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Forecasters warn of more dangerous weather for storm-weary areas
A volatile weather system tracking west to east across the United States is threatening to bring an outbreak of severe weather to a wide section of the Gulf Coast region.
Man convicted in largest mass kidnapping in U.S. approved for parole
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man convicted in largest mass kidnapping in U.S. approved for parole
March 29 (UPI) -- A man convicted of kidnapping a bus full of children more than 40 years ago has been approved for parole, according to California's Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Amusement park ride harness was still locked after teen's death, Florida report says
March 29 (UPI) -- The seat of a teen who fell out of a theme ride park to his death was still locked into place after the ride stopped, Florida investigators said in a report released Tuesday.
FTC sues Intuit to stop ads claiming TurboTax is 'free'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
FTC sues Intuit to stop ads claiming TurboTax is 'free'
March 29 (UPI) -- The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit against TurboTax owner Intuit, calling on a judge to force the company to stop running ads that claim the tax filing software is free.
N.Y. AG says she has 'significant evidence' Trump Organization misstated asset values
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.Y. AG says she has 'significant evidence' Trump Organization misstated asset values
March 29 (UPI) -- The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said it has uncovered "significant evidence" that the Trump organization misstated property values for decades to falsely inflate Donald Trump's net worth.
Biden signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act at White House
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act at White House
March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill into law making lynching a federal hate crime for the first time in U.S. history.
Florida, 20 other states sue Biden Administration over travel mask mandate
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Florida, 20 other states sue Biden Administration over travel mask mandate
March 29 (UPI) -- Florida and 20 other states on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in an attempt to reverse a federal mask mandate at transportation hubs and on airplanes.
Top general says Pentagon should consider more troops in Europe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Top general says Pentagon should consider more troops in Europe
March 29 (UPI) -- The top general in charge of U.S. troops in Europe said Tuesday that the United States will need to consider increasing permanent troop deployments to Europe in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Jill Biden's college class canceled after school receives bomb threat
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jill Biden's college class canceled after school receives bomb threat
March 29 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden's class at Northern Virginia Community College's Alexandria Campus was canceled Tuesday after a bomb threat on campus.
Omicron BA.2 subvariant now most dominant strain of COVID-19 in U.S.
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Omicron BA.2 subvariant now most dominant strain of COVID-19 in U.S.
March 29 (UPI) -- The BA.2 subvariant of Omicron became the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fueling station near Death Valley in California has most expensive gas in U.S.
Fueling station near Death Valley in California has most expensive gas in U.S.
White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say
White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say
160 arrested, dozens of guns seized in Fla. spring break disturbances
160 arrested, dozens of guns seized in Fla. spring break disturbances
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity' in 1st sign of progress to end war in Ukraine
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity' in 1st sign of progress to end war in Ukraine
Biden signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act at White House
Biden signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act at White House
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement