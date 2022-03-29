Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2022 / 5:32 PM

N.Y. AG says she has 'significant evidence' Trump Organization misstated asset values

By Daniel Uria
1/4
N.Y. AG says she has 'significant evidence' Trump Organization misstated asset values
The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said it has uncovered "significant evidence" that the Trump Organization misstated property values for decades to falsely inflate Donald Trump's net worth. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The New York attorney general's office said it has "uncovered significant evidence" that the Trump Organization relied on misleading valuations of its real estate assets to "secure economic benefits" for more than a decade.

In a court filing late Monday, the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James said that the company owned by former President Donald Trump used misleading valuations and "other misrepresentations" to secure benefits such as "loans, insurance coverage and tax deductions -- on terms more favorable than the facts warranted.

Advertisement

"These misrepresentations appear to have been aimed at portraying Mr. Trump's net worth and liquidity as higher than the true facts warranted, to secure economic benefits to which Mr. Trump might not otherwise have been entitled," the filing states.

In one instance, the Trump Organization's 2010-2012 statements "collectively valued" rent-stabilized apartment units owned at $49.59 million, more than 66 times the $750,000 total value an outside appraiser assigned to the units, according to the filing.

RELATED White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say

In a period spanning 2012-2016, the Trump Organization's financial statements said Trump's triplex apartment in Trump Tower in Manhattan "exceeded 30,000 square feet, and valued the apartment at up to $327 million based on those dimensions," the filing said.

Advertisement

However, in 2017 -- Trump's first year as president -- the filing noted that the company "slashed the apartment's value by two-thirds, sizing the residence at just under 11,000 square feet," consistent with the figure specified in the offering plan for the building.

Monday's filing came in response to an appeal by the Trump Organization and Trump of an order by a Manhattan state court judge directing his adult children Donald Trump Jr., who runs the business along with his brother Eric Trump, and Ivanka Trump, who previously served as a company executive, to hold interviews with James' investigators.

RELATED Judge says Trump 'likely' committed felonies in efforts related to Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The filing also notes that from 2011 to 2013, Ivanka Trump held an option to buy the Trump Park Avenue penthouse, where she lived, for $8.5 million, while the Trump Organization valued the unit at up to $25 million.

Similarly, in 2014 she acquired an option to buy a larger apartment for $14.3 million when the ensuing year's statement lowered the apartment's value from its previously assigned $45 million.

James, who has concurrent civil and criminal investigations into the Trump Organization ongoing, said that she issued the subpoenas to "help reach a final determination about whether there has been civil fraud" committed in connection with the asset valuations as well as "who may be responsible for such fraud."

Advertisement
RELATED House panel votes to hold Ex-Trump advisers Navarro, Scavino in contempt of Congress

Lawyers for Trump and his children earlier this year argued that testimony in the civil case could be used against them in the criminal case, and that allowing such testimony without providing protections that New York law would require if they testified before a grand jury in a criminal case would set a "dangerous precedent."

James' office, however, countered that "civil subpoenas do not compel appellants to provide information that may be used against them in a future criminal case."

Latest Headlines

Biden signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act at White House
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden signs Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act at White House
March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a bill into law making lynching a federal hate crime for the first time in U.S. history.
Florida, 20 other states sue Biden Administration over travel mask mandate
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Florida, 20 other states sue Biden Administration over travel mask mandate
March 29 (UPI) -- Florida and 20 other states on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in an attempt to reverse a federal mask mandate at transportation hubs and on airplanes.
Top general says Pentagon should consider more troops in Europe
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Top general says Pentagon should consider more troops in Europe
March 29 (UPI) -- The top general in charge of U.S. troops in Europe said Tuesday that the United States will need to consider increasing permanent troop deployments to Europe in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Jill Biden's college class canceled after school receives bomb threat
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jill Biden's college class canceled after school receives bomb threat
March 29 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden's class at Northern Virginia Community College's Alexandria Campus was canceled Tuesday after a bomb threat on campus.
Omicron BA.2 subvariant now most dominant strain of COVID-19 in U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Omicron BA.2 subvariant now most dominant strain of COVID-19 in U.S.
March 29 (UPI) -- The BA.2 subvariant of Omicron became the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.
Applebee's franchise exec fired after leaked email about gas prices, wages
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Applebee's franchise exec fired after leaked email about gas prices, wages
March 29 (UPI) -- An executive for a Midwest Applebee's franchise has been fired after suggesting in a leaked email that higher gas prices could turn the labor market in employers' favor.
Democratic Party eyes changes that would shake up early presidential primary states
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democratic Party eyes changes that would shake up early presidential primary states
March 29 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party is considering changes to the way it nominates candidates for president, which would shake up the states that hold early primaries and could take effect before the next presidential election in 2024.
Biden meets with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong to discuss Asian relations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden meets with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong to discuss Asian relations
March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday to reassure the leader that the Indo-Pacific region remains a priority despite the focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
'Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with harassment, disorderly conduct in Hawaii
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
'Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with harassment, disorderly conduct in Hawaii
March 29 (UPI) -- Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the superhero movie of the same name set for release next year, was arrested in Hawaii early Monday following an incident at a karaoke bar.
New York AG warns credit cards, collectors of new law that shields older debts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New York AG warns credit cards, collectors of new law that shields older debts
March 29 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James warned debt collectors and credit card companies in the state on Tuesday that soon they'll no longer be allowed to sue customers to settle old debts.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fueling station near Death Valley in California has most expensive gas in U.S.
Fueling station near Death Valley in California has most expensive gas in U.S.
At least 3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
At least 3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say
White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say
160 arrested, dozens of guns seized in Fla. spring break disturbances
160 arrested, dozens of guns seized in Fla. spring break disturbances
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity' in 1st sign of progress to end war in Ukraine
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity' in 1st sign of progress to end war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement