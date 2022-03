1/5

The bill is named after Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Chicago boy who was kidnapped and killed by lynching in 1955 for whistling at a White woman while on vacation in Mississippi. File Photo courtesy Rep. Bobby Rush

March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will sign a bill into law on Tuesday that, for the first time in U.S. history, will make lynching a federal hate crime. The Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act was passed by both houses of Congress this year -- first by the House in February and the Senate early this month. The bill passed the Senate unanimously, but three Republicans opposed it in the House -- Reps. Andrew Clyde of Georgia, Thomas Massie of Kentucky and Chip Roy of Texas. Advertisement

Biden is scheduled to sign the bill at 4 p.m. EDT.

The bill is named after Till, a 14-year-old Chicago boy who was kidnapped and killed by lynching in 1955 for whistling at a White woman while on vacation in Mississippi.

Till's mother held an open-casket funeral to show the brutality of the crime. The funeral is generally agreed to have helped begin the American civil rights movement that spanned for decades.

"While this will not erase the horrific injustices to which tens of millions of African Americans have been subjected over the generations nor fully heal the terror inflicted on countless others, it is an important step forward as we continue the work on confronting our nation's past in pursuit of a brighter and more just future," Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said earlier this month after the bill passed the Senate.

Advertisement

Federal authorities reopened the investigation into Till's death in 2017 after a new book said the woman at the center of the case, Carolyn Bryant Donham, had recanted parts of her accusations. The Justice Department closed the investigation last December saying there wasn't enough evidence to pursue new charges in Till's death.