Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 29, 2022 / 3:03 PM

Jill Biden's college class canceled after school receives bomb threat

By Sommer Brokaw
Jill Biden's college class canceled after school receives bomb threat
First Lady Jill Biden teaches a class at the Northern Virginia Community College Alexandria Campus, which received a bomb threat on Tuesday. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden's class at Northern Virginia Community College's Alexandria Campus was canceled Tuesday after a bomb threat on campus.

"CODE RED Alexandria Campus is closed today due to a bomb threat and the college has evacuated the area," the college posted on its official Twitter page earlier this morning. "Follow instruction of authorities and avoid area."

Advertisement

In a 11:30 a.m. update, it added that "all campuses are closed," and "in-person classes are canceled," but remote classes and services would continue as scheduled.

"Early this morning, the NOVA Police Department was notified of an anonymous bomb threat to the Alexandria Campus," NOVA Director of Communications Dawn Selak said in a statement to Newsweek. "Out of an abundance of caution, the college decided to close the campus. Following an additional anonymous threat, NOVA has decided to close all campuses today."

RELATED Irish foreign minister escorted from speech due to bomb threat

Federal, state and local law enforcement authorities investigation of the threats is ongoing.

The first lady's spokesperson Michael LaRosa told The Hill that she is currently not in danger.

"The First Lady was informed about a bomb threat at Northern Virginia Community College prior to departing the White House for class this morning," LaRosa said. "At no point was she in any danger."

Advertisement
RELATED Rocket attack kills 21 near Kharkiv, Ukraine; Mariupol theater survivors rescued

The incident follows other bomb threats against several schools in recent months, including one bomb threat which forced Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff to be rushed out of a Black History Month event at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department has since arrested two 16-year-old boys on charges of terroristic threats in connection with bomb threats at multiple D.C. schools, adding that it was continuing to investigate with their federal partners.

Earlier this month, Harris announced grant funds to aid over over a third of historically Black colleges and universities that have had bomb scares since early January, including repeated threats.

RELATED Blinken meets with Israel, Arab nations on Iran nuclear deal

The FBI identified six juveniles as persons of interest in the series of HBCU bomb threats last month, but a law enforcement official later told CNN no arrests had been made.

NBC News, which first reported the issue, described the juveniles as "tech savvy."

RELATED Russian airstrike killed 300 at Ukraine theater packed with civilians, officials say

RELATED Russia kills 96-year-old survivor of 4 Nazi concentration camps

Latest Headlines

Florida, 20 other states sue Biden Administration over travel mask mandate
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Florida, 20 other states sue Biden Administration over travel mask mandate
March 29 (UPI) -- Florida and 20 other states on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in an attempt to reverse a federal mask mandate at transportation hubs and on airplanes.
Top general says Pentagon should consider more troops in Europe
U.S. News // 41 minutes ago
Top general says Pentagon should consider more troops in Europe
March 29 (UPI) -- The top general in charge of U.S. troops in Europe said Tuesday that the United States will need to consider increasing permanent troop deployments to Europe in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
Omicron BA.2 subvariant now most dominant strain of COVID-19 in U.S.
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Omicron BA.2 subvariant now most dominant strain of COVID-19 in U.S.
March 29 (UPI) -- The BA.2 subvariant of Omicron became the most dominant strain of COVID-19 in the United States this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday.
Applebee's franchise exec fired after leaked email about gas prices, wages
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Applebee's franchise exec fired after leaked email about gas prices, wages
March 29 (UPI) -- An executive for a Midwest Applebee's franchise has been fired after suggesting in a leaked email that higher gas prices could turn the labor market in employers' favor.
Democratic Party eyes changes that would shake up early presidential primary states
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democratic Party eyes changes that would shake up early presidential primary states
March 29 (UPI) -- The Democratic Party is considering changes to the way it nominates candidates for president, which would shake up the states that hold early primaries and could take effect before the next presidential election in 2024.
Biden meets with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong to discuss Asian relations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden meets with Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong to discuss Asian relations
March 29 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden met with Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday to reassure the leader that the Indo-Pacific region remains a priority despite the focus on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
'Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with harassment, disorderly conduct in Hawaii
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
'Flash' star Ezra Miller charged with harassment, disorderly conduct in Hawaii
March 29 (UPI) -- Ezra Miller, who plays The Flash in the superhero movie of the same name set for release next year, was arrested in Hawaii early Monday following an incident at a karaoke bar.
New York AG warns credit cards, collectors of new law that shields older debts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New York AG warns credit cards, collectors of new law that shields older debts
March 29 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James warned debt collectors and credit card companies in the state on Tuesday that soon they'll no longer be allowed to sue customers to settle old debts.
FDA approves 2nd booster of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines for 50 and over
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA approves 2nd booster of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines for 50 and over
March 29 (UPI) -- The Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved a second booster shot of either the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or one offered by Moderna for those 50 and old and those with compromised immune systems.
Late Alaska congressman Don Young lies in state at U.S. Capitol
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Late Alaska congressman Don Young lies in state at U.S. Capitol
March 29 (UPI) -- The late Rep. Don Young of Alaska, who died earlier this month as the longest-serving member of the House, is lying in state Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fueling station near Death Valley in California has most expensive gas in U.S.
Fueling station near Death Valley in California has most expensive gas in U.S.
At least 3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
At least 3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway
White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say
White House records show 7-hour gap in Trump's phone calls on Jan. 6, reports say
160 arrested, dozens of guns seized in Fla. spring break disturbances
160 arrested, dozens of guns seized in Fla. spring break disturbances
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity' in 1st sign of progress to end war in Ukraine
Russia agrees to 'reduce military activity' in 1st sign of progress to end war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement