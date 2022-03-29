Jill Biden's college class canceled after school receives bomb threat

First Lady Jill Biden teaches a class at the Northern Virginia Community College Alexandria Campus, which received a bomb threat on Tuesday. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- First Lady Jill Biden's class at Northern Virginia Community College's Alexandria Campus was canceled Tuesday after a bomb threat on campus. "CODE RED Alexandria Campus is closed today due to a bomb threat and the college has evacuated the area," the college posted on its official Twitter page earlier this morning. "Follow instruction of authorities and avoid area." Advertisement

In a 11:30 a.m. update, it added that "all campuses are closed," and "in-person classes are canceled," but remote classes and services would continue as scheduled.

"Early this morning, the NOVA Police Department was notified of an anonymous bomb threat to the Alexandria Campus," NOVA Director of Communications Dawn Selak said in a statement to Newsweek. "Out of an abundance of caution, the college decided to close the campus. Following an additional anonymous threat, NOVA has decided to close all campuses today."

RELATED Irish foreign minister escorted from speech due to bomb threat

Federal, state and local law enforcement authorities investigation of the threats is ongoing.

The first lady's spokesperson Michael LaRosa told The Hill that she is currently not in danger.

"The First Lady was informed about a bomb threat at Northern Virginia Community College prior to departing the White House for class this morning," LaRosa said. "At no point was she in any danger."

Advertisement

The incident follows other bomb threats against several schools in recent months, including one bomb threat which forced Vice President Kamala Harris' husband Doug Emhoff to be rushed out of a Black History Month event at Dunbar High School in Washington, D.C.

The Metropolitan Police Department has since arrested two 16-year-old boys on charges of terroristic threats in connection with bomb threats at multiple D.C. schools, adding that it was continuing to investigate with their federal partners.

Earlier this month, Harris announced grant funds to aid over over a third of historically Black colleges and universities that have had bomb scares since early January, including repeated threats.

The FBI identified six juveniles as persons of interest in the series of HBCU bomb threats last month, but a law enforcement official later told CNN no arrests had been made.

NBC News, which first reported the issue, described the juveniles as "tech savvy."