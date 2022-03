Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, speaks during the first day of the 117th Congress in the U.S. Capitol Building on January 3, 2021. His body will lie in state at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 29 (UPI) -- The late Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, who died March 18 as the longest-serving member of the House, will lie in state Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol. President Joe Biden will attend a formal memorial service for Young at the Capitol's Statuary Hall while House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif, were expected to take part in a service celebrating his life. Advertisement

Young's family, staff and other members of Congress are expected to attend the ceremony.

The Office of Alaska at Large said a memorial service will be held for Young at St. Francis Episcopal church in Great Falls, Va., just outside of Washington, D.C., on Wednesday.

"We encourage anyone who wants to honor Congressman Young's accomplishments on behalf of Alaska and the nation to attend," said a message from his office.

On Saturday, a memorial service for Young will be held at the Anchorage Baptist Temple and will be open to the public.

Young, 88, had served as the dean of the U.S. House had been the longest continually serving member of the lower chamber after he was first elected in March 1973 during a special election.

Advertisement

A tireless defender of Alaska, he had announced last year he planned to run for reelection. With nearly 50 years in the House, Young is the only House representative many Alaskans have ever known.