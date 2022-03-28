Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 28, 2022 / 9:46 AM

Southern California grocery store workers vote for union to strike

By Adam Schrader
Southern California grocery store workers vote for union to strike
Thousands of grocery store workers in Southern California have voted to authorize a strike amid negotiations for the renewal of the union’s contract with the owners of Ralph’s and Albertson’s, as well as the latter’s subsidiaries Vons and Pavilions. Photo courtesy UFCW Local 770

March 28 (UPI) -- Thousands of grocery store workers in Southern California have voted to authorize a strike amid negotiations for the renewal of the union's contract with the owners of Ralph's and Albertson's, as well as the latter's subsidiaries Vons and Pavilions.

The United Food and Commercial Workers Local 770 said in an update to its members that the decision could lead to a walkout but warned workers not to do so until notified by the union.

Advertisement

"A strike is always a last resort, and we will continue to push for the companies to do the right thing and come to the table prepared to bargain in good faith. A representative from your union will notify workers if a decision is made to strike," the notice reads.

"If you walk out before that, you can be disciplined and/or fired by your employer."

RELATED Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tests positive for COVID-19

The UFCW Local 770 said that workers had "overwhelmingly" voted for the strike authorization and that one would be called if Ralph's and Albertsons/Vons/Pavilions "continue committing unfair labor practices."

The union accused the companies of "unlawful surveillance" of workers protesting and of refusing wage increases as required by the contract.

Advertisement

"You and your coworkers have shown incredible strength during negotiations, and your vote sends a strong message to these companies that you have earned and deserve better," the notice reads.

RELATED White House deputy press secretary tests COVID-19 positive

"Your customers and communities know how essential you are and it's time for your employers to recognize that too."

Those comments reflect the label given to "essential workers" during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which 10,284 of the UFCW Local 770's workers in Los Angeles tested positive for the virus.

About 48,000 people were eligible for the vote, which also included six other chapters of the UFCW union between Los Angeles and the U.S.-Mexico border. Union leaders said that negotiations are expected to continue Wednesday.

RELATED Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3

Latest Headlines

Biden to unveil 2023 budget; expected to ask for increase in military spending, tax on wealthy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden to unveil 2023 budget; expected to ask for increase in military spending, tax on wealthy
March 28 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is set Monday to unveil his budget for the 2023 fiscal year -- which is set to include an increase in military spending to more than $800 billion.
Ex-Trump advisers Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino face contempt of Congress vote
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Ex-Trump advisers Peter Navarro, Dan Scavino face contempt of Congress vote
March 27 (UPI) -- The House select committee investigating last year's Jan. 6 attack of the Capitol building will recommend two former Trump aides be held in contempt of Congress for failure to comply with congressional subpoenas.
White House deputy press secretary tests COVID-19 positive
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House deputy press secretary tests COVID-19 positive
March 27 (UPI) -- White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre who traveled with President Joe Biden during his trip to Europe said Sunday evening that she has tested positive for COVID-19.
Chicago transit worker charged with two felonies in shooting at train station
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Chicago transit worker charged with two felonies in shooting at train station
March 27 (UPI) -- A Chicago Transit Authority employee was charged Sunday with one felony count of first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a shooting at a train station.
Four people killed after driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Four people killed after driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp
March 27 (UPI) -- Four people have died after a driver crashed into a homeless camp in Oregon early Sunday morning, officials said.
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
March 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's approval rating has fallen to the lowest levels of his presidency over concern for his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation, an NBC poll found Sunday.
Another taste of winter to sweep across Rockies, central U.S.
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Another taste of winter to sweep across Rockies, central U.S.
Another dose of cold winter weather is expected to sweep through the central United States this week just as it was starting to to feel like spring in the region.
Construction worker killed in Boston parking garage collapse
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Construction worker killed in Boston parking garage collapse
March 27 (UPI) -- A construction worker was killed when a parking garage in downtown Boston partially collapsed as it was being demolished.
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
March 27 (UPI) -- Nearly 20,000 people in Colorado were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire broke out near Boulder, officials said.
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
March 27 (UPI) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Stockton, Calif., in which three people were injured, including a 9-year-old boy, authorities said Sunday. 
Advertisement

Trending Stories

At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
At least 8 killed, dozens hurt as bus plunges into southern India ravine
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
Macron warns Biden to avoid 'escalation of words and actions' with Putin
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement