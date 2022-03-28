Trending
U.S. News
March 28, 2022 / 6:44 PM

At least 3 dead, 20 injured in multi-vehicle crash on Pennsylvania highway

By Daniel Uria

March 28 (UPI) -- At least three people were killed and 20 injured in a multi-vehicle crash on a Pennsylvania highway, authorities said Monday.

The Schuylkill County Coroner confirmed the three fatalities and said the death toll was expected to rise.

John Blickley, deputy emergency management coordinator for Schuykill County, said at least 20 people were taken to area hospitals.

The crash took place at about 10:30 a.m. Monday on Interstate 81 near mile marker 116, with at least 50 to 60 cars involved in the pileup.

At least three tractor-trailers caught fire in the crash, according to a representative for the Schuylkill County Office of Emergency Management. Officials also said a large fire "involving several vehicles" continues to burn at the site of the crash.

Video from the scene showed a black sedan crashing into a highway sign as a white 18-wheeler crashed into the back of two other vehicles. Two other vehicles can then be seen driving into the back of an 18-wheeler, while a minivan swerves off of the road and another vehicle crashes into the black sedan.

A snow squall warning had been in effect for the county and others in Pennsylvania until 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The warning wasn't in effect for the location of the accident at the time of the crash, but a narrow band of snow was falling in across I-81 and winds of more than 20 mph were reported in the region.

All lanes of the highway were closed after the crash.

