March 28, 2022 / 7:30 PM

Minneapolis teachers OK deal to end strike; Sacramento schools still closed

By Don Jacobson
Minneapolis teachers were back in the classroom Monday following their union's vote to approve a tentative deal ending a 14-day strike. Photo by Nick Youngson/Alpha Stock Images

March 28 (UPI) -- Public school teachers in Minneapolis returned to work Monday after approving a new labor deal but educators in Sacramento, Calif., remained on the picket lines following weekend talks.

Minneapolis teachers began the week back in the classrooms in a "transition day" to prepare for Tuesday's return of the district's 28,700 students after members of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers voted to ratify a tentative contract agreement.

Some 76% of the district's teachers voted to accept the tentative agreement, as did 80% percent of school aides, or educational support professionals, officially ending the two-week work stoppage.

The strike was the first by Minneapolis educators since a 20-day strike in 1970.

"These historic agreements include significant wage increases for ESP and nation-leading protections for teachers of color, including exemptions from the excess and layoff process and more," Federation officials said in a statement.

"In addition to improving our students' learning conditions by adding more counselors, social workers, nurses, and specialists, this strike also helped set the conditions for significant change within MPS and how it approaches its work," they added.

Under the deal, all support staff will get a raise of at least $2 per hour -- with some getting as much as $4 more per hour -- thus accomplishing a key union goal of bringing most ESPs closer to an annual salary of $35,000, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported.

Support staff will also receive $6,000 bonuses under the deal, while teachers will receive a $4,000 bonus and pay raises of at least 2%, the union said.

In Sacramento, meanwhile, classrooms remained closed Monday after striking teachers and the union representing support staff met with Sacramento City Unified School District negotiators during a weekend session.

School district officials said the two sides "continued to make progress in negotiations" in a session that lasted well into the evening. The talks were scheduled to resume early Monday.

The strike, which began Wednesday, has kept 40,000 students away from the classrooms.

The school district is offering teachers a 2% raise, one-time bonuses and increased pay for substitutes and nurses -- up significantly from a December proposal calling for a 1% pay cut and lower healthcare spending, according to the Sacramento Bee.

