March 27, 2022 / 2:59 PM

Four people killed after driver crashes into Oregon homeless camp

By Adam Schrader

March 27 (UPI) -- Four people died after a driver crashed into a homeless camp in Oregon early Sunday morning, officials said.

Police responded to the crash in the downtown area of Salem, Ore., around 2 a.m., the city's police department said in a statement.

Two people in the camp died at the scene, they said. Four others were taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, two of whom have since died.

The conditions of the other two victims were not immediately known.

The identities of the driver and victims have not been released and the cause of the accident remains under investigation.

Photos published by the Salem Reporter showed homeless residents gathering their belongings which were scattered across the area after the crash. Tire marks in the grass in front of the encampment show the car's apparent path.

"On behalf of the city and myself, my condolences go out to the friends and family of those affected by this terrible tragedy," Salem Mayor Chuck Bennett said in a statement. "We continue to offer alternatives to unmanaged camping and encourage people to access those resources."

Kristin Retherford, Salem's interim city manager, indicated that several other homeless people were not injured but "experienced the trauma of this horrible event."

"We grieve with them and support them in their grief," Retherford said. "We are coordinating with non-profits and with city case managers to provide assistance to survivors."

Denver police ordered to pay $14M to victims of excessive force Construction worker killed in Boston parking garage collapse Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders

Chicago transit worker charged with two felonies in shooting at train station
U.S. News // 11 minutes ago
Chicago transit worker charged with two felonies in shooting at train station
March 27 (UPI) -- A Chicago Transit Authority employee was charged Sunday with one felony count of first-degree attempted murder and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon in a shooting at a train station.
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NBC poll: Biden's approval rating tumbles over Russia and inflation fears
March 27 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's approval rating has fallen to the lowest levels of his presidency over concern for his handling of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and rising inflation, an NBC poll found Sunday.
Another taste of winter to sweep across Rockies, central U.S.
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Another taste of winter to sweep across Rockies, central U.S.
Another dose of cold winter weather is expected to sweep through the central United States this week just as it was starting to to feel like spring in the region.
Construction worker killed in Boston parking garage collapse
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Construction worker killed in Boston parking garage collapse
March 27 (UPI) -- A construction worker was killed when a parking garage in downtown Boston partially collapsed as it was being demolished.
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
March 27 (UPI) -- Nearly 20,000 people in Colorado were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire broke out near Boulder, officials said.
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
March 27 (UPI) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Stockton, Calif., in which three people were injured, including a 9-year-old boy, authorities said Sunday. 
Blinken meets with Israel, Arab nations on Iran nuclear deal
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Blinken meets with Israel, Arab nations on Iran nuclear deal
March 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Sunday with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of Israel and leaders from four Arab countries in Jerusalem to kick off a trip intended to revive Iran nuclear deal negotiations.
Biden expected to propose 20% billionaire tax
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Biden expected to propose 20% billionaire tax
March 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a new 20% tax on the ultra wealthy as part of his 2023 budget proposal, reports on Saturday indicate.
Data for 820,000 New York K-12 students compromised in hack
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Data for 820,000 New York K-12 students compromised in hack
March 26 (UPI) -- Personal data for approximately 820,000 current and former public school students in New York City was compromised in the hack of a popular online attendance system earlier this year.
Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants
March 26 (UPI) -- Two active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an illegal immigrant smuggling scheme.
