Photo courtesy City of Boulder/ YouTube

Nearly 20,000 people in Colorado were under evacuation Sunday after a wildfire broke out near Boulder, officials said. Evacuation orders included more than 8,000 homes housing 19,000 people near the U.S. National Center for Atmospheric Research facility in Boulder, for which the NCAR Fire is named, the city's Office of Emergency Management said in a statement.

The East Boulder Community Center was opened as an overnight shelter and officials sent mental health workers to provide counseling for evacuees in need of emotional support, OEM said.

Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement that the state had sent a single-engine tanker that had made eight suppressant drops on the fire by Saturday night, as well as a helicopter and multi-mission aircraft to provide support and intelligence.

"Colorado is supporting our firefighters and our aircraft are already helping contain the NCAR Fire," Polis said.

The blaze broke out around 2 p.m. on Saturday and had already burned 123 acres by Saturday evening with zero containment. However, the OEM website indicates that at least some who were under evacuation orders have been allowed to return home.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office is seeking tips in its investigation into the cause of the fire from anyone who was hiking on trails south of the NCAR facility near the time the fire started.

The OEM noted early Sunday that the city's trails from Chautauqua south to Eldorado Springs Drive remain closed because of the NCAR Fire.