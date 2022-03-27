Advertisement
U.S. News
March 27, 2022 / 9:44 AM

Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3

By Don Jacobson
Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3
Rodolfo Vital (L) and Jose Antonio Trujillo-Pacheco (R) were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Stockton, Calif., that injured 3 people. Photos courtesy of Stockton Police Dept./Facebook

March 27 (UPI) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Stockton, Calif., in which three people were injured, including a 9-year-old boy, authorities said Sunday.

Jose Antonio Trujillo-Pacheco, 21, and Rodolfo Vital, 23, were taken into custody on charges of attempted homicide and weapons violations, Stockton Police said in an update.

Advertisement

Both suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail following Saturday's shooting incident, in which three people -- including a 29-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and the 9-year-old boy -- were hurt.

The boy was was flown via helicopter to the University of California-Davis Medical Center and was reported to be in critical condition.

The adult gunshot victims meanwhile, were in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

The city's Office of Violence Prevention is providing the family with resources and services, Stockton City Manager Harry Black said in a Facebook post, adding there appeared to be no connection between the shooting and a community event held a few blocks away from the crime scene.

Stockton Police public information officer Joe Silva told KCRA-TV the shooting happened close to a home invasion last week in which a man was shot and killed and a 9-year-old girl was pistol whipped.

Advertisement

"Enough is enough. Too many young people are getting hurt by gun violence," Silva said, adding, "This area is definitely going to be seeing additional attention from the Stockton Police Department. There will be more patrols. There will be more task force officers in this area, just so that we can prevent any other type of shootings from occurring."

Latest Headlines

Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Colorado wildfire leaves nearly 20,000 people under evacuation orders
March 27 (UPI) -- Nearly 20,000 people in Colorado were under evacuation orders Sunday after a wildfire broke out near Boulder, officials said.
Blinken meets with Israel, Arab nations on Iran nuclear deal
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Blinken meets with Israel, Arab nations on Iran nuclear deal
March 27 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met Sunday with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid of Israel and leaders from four Arab countries in Jerusalem to kick off a trip intended to revive Iran nuclear deal negotiations.
Biden expected to propose 20% billionaire tax
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden expected to propose 20% billionaire tax
March 26 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden is expected to unveil a new 20% tax on the ultra wealthy as part of his 2023 budget proposal, reports on Saturday indicate.
Data for 820,000 New York K-12 students compromised in hack
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Data for 820,000 New York K-12 students compromised in hack
March 26 (UPI) -- Personal data for approximately 820,000 current and former public school students in New York City was compromised in the hack of a popular online attendance system earlier this year.
Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants
March 26 (UPI) -- Two active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an illegal immigrant smuggling scheme.
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
March 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is resigning from Congress after being convicted of three felonies, he announced on Saturday, ending his nine-term career in the U.S. House over illegal campaign contributions.
Hawaii lifts pandemic travel restrictions for U.S. visitors
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Hawaii lifts pandemic travel restrictions for U.S. visitors
March 26 (UPI) -- Hawaii lifted its pandemic travel restrictions on Saturday making it the first day in more than a year that domestic visitors can travel to the islands without showing a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.
Kristin Crowley becomes first woman to lead Los Angeles Fire Department
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Kristin Crowley becomes first woman to lead Los Angeles Fire Department
March 26 (UPI) -- Kristin Crowley has become the first woman to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department after she was sworn in during a ceremony on Friday.
Helicopter crashes in North Texas killing student pilot, flight instructor
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Helicopter crashes in North Texas killing student pilot, flight instructor
March 26 (UPI) -- Two people have died after a helicopter crashed to the ground and burst into flames in an empty lot in North Texas, local police said.
Much-needed rain on the way for parched Southwest
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Much-needed rain on the way for parched Southwest
AccuWeather forecasters say a significant and widespread rain event is on the way for the southwestern United States early this upcoming week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants
Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants
Helicopter crashes in North Texas killing student pilot, flight instructor
Helicopter crashes in North Texas killing student pilot, flight instructor
Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate
Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate
FCC says Russian anti-virus firm Kaspersky poses risk to U.S. national security
FCC says Russian anti-virus firm Kaspersky poses risk to U.S. national security
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement