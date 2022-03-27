Two men arrested in Stockton, Calif., drive-by shooting that injured 3

Rodolfo Vital (L) and Jose Antonio Trujillo-Pacheco (R) were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Stockton, Calif., that injured 3 people. Photos courtesy of Stockton Police Dept./Facebook

March 27 (UPI) -- Two men have been arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting in Stockton, Calif., in which three people were injured, including a 9-year-old boy, authorities said Sunday. Jose Antonio Trujillo-Pacheco, 21, and Rodolfo Vital, 23, were taken into custody on charges of attempted homicide and weapons violations, Stockton Police said in an update. Advertisement

Both suspects were booked into the San Joaquin County Jail following Saturday's shooting incident, in which three people -- including a 29-year-old man, a 28-year-old man and the 9-year-old boy -- were hurt.

The boy was was flown via helicopter to the University of California-Davis Medical Center and was reported to be in critical condition.

The adult gunshot victims meanwhile, were in stable condition at the hospital, police said.

The city's Office of Violence Prevention is providing the family with resources and services, Stockton City Manager Harry Black said in a Facebook post, adding there appeared to be no connection between the shooting and a community event held a few blocks away from the crime scene.

Stockton Police public information officer Joe Silva told KCRA-TV the shooting happened close to a home invasion last week in which a man was shot and killed and a 9-year-old girl was pistol whipped.

"Enough is enough. Too many young people are getting hurt by gun violence," Silva said, adding, "This area is definitely going to be seeing additional attention from the Stockton Police Department. There will be more patrols. There will be more task force officers in this area, just so that we can prevent any other type of shootings from occurring."