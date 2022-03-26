Advertisement
U.S. News
March 26, 2022 / 10:02 PM

Data for 820,000 New York K-12 students compromised in hack

By Calley Hair
Data for 820,000 New York K-12 students compromised in hack
Photo by Areipa.lt/Shutterstock

March 26 (UPI) -- Personal data for approximately 820,000 current and former public school students in New York City was compromised in the hack of a popular online attendance system earlier this year, amounting to the biggest breach of K-12 student data in United States history.

The hack occurred in January, Education Department officials said Friday, prompting a weekslong suspension of the widely used attendance and grading systems Skedula and PupilPath platforms.

Advertisement

Through those platforms hackers may have gained access to names, ethnicities, birthdays, first languages and student ID numbers, as well as sensitive information like whether students accessed special education services or free lunch programs.

The hack affected current public school students as well as past ones dating back to the 2016-17 academic year.

RELATED Afghan protesters call for Taliban to reopen schools for girls

"I can't think of another school district that has had a student data breach of that magnitude stemming from one incident," Doug Levin, the national director of K12 Security Information Exchange, told New York Daily News.

Skedula and PupilPath are owned by California-based company Illuminate Education.

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks called for an investigation into Illuminate Education, urging the state's education department to look into the company's cybersecurity measures.

Advertisement
RELATED Indiana fifth-graders aim to spread happiness with special hotline

"We are outraged that Illuminate represented to us and schools that legally required, industry standard critical safeguards were in place when they were not," Banks told New York Spectrum News 1. "We understand how important it is that families can trust that their child's data is protected, and we are exploring options to hold Illuminate accountable for violating that trust."

The Skedula and PupilPath shutdowns in January reportedly caused widespread headaches in public schools around the city, Chalkbeat New York reported at the time.

New York Mayor Eric Adams criticized Illuminate Education for waiting more than two months to formally alert the city of the breach.

RELATED Over decade of annual screening, half of women have false-positive mammogram

"The formal notification of a breach of students' data by Illuminate after two months shows the company has been more concerned with protecting itself than protecting our students. This is completely unacceptable," Adams said in a statement Friday. "We will not tolerate bad actors in this city and plan to hold Illuminate fully accountable for not providing our students with the security and the timely notification the company promised."

In a statement on Saturday, Illuminate Education countered that there is "no evidence of any fraudulent or illegal activity related to this incident."

Advertisement

"The security of the data we have in our care is one of our highest priorities, and we have already taken important steps to help prevent this from happening again."

Latest Headlines

Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas soldiers sentenced to prison for smuggling immigrants
March 26 (UPI) -- Two active-duty soldiers stationed at Fort Hood, Texas, have been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty in an illegal immigrant smuggling scheme.
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
March 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry is resigning from Congress after being convicted of three felonies, he announced on Saturday, ending his nine-term career in the U.S. House over illegal campaign contributions.
Hawaii lifts pandemic travel restrictions for U.S. visitors
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Hawaii lifts pandemic travel restrictions for U.S. visitors
March 26 (UPI) -- Hawaii lifted its pandemic travel restrictions on Saturday making it the first day in more than a year that domestic visitors can travel to the islands without showing a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination.
Kristin Crowley becomes first woman to lead Los Angeles Fire Department
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Kristin Crowley becomes first woman to lead Los Angeles Fire Department
March 26 (UPI) -- Kristin Crowley has become the first woman to lead the Los Angeles Fire Department after she was sworn in during a ceremony on Friday.
Helicopter crashes in North Texas killing student pilot, flight instructor
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Helicopter crashes in North Texas killing student pilot, flight instructor
March 26 (UPI) -- Two people have died after a helicopter crashed to the ground and burst into flames in an empty lot in North Texas, local police said.
Much-needed rain on the way for parched Southwest
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Much-needed rain on the way for parched Southwest
AccuWeather forecasters say a significant and widespread rain event is on the way for the southwestern United States early this upcoming week.
Denver police ordered to pay $14M to victims of excessive force
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Denver police ordered to pay $14M to victims of excessive force
March 26 (UPI) -- A federal jury has awarded $14 million in compensation to 12 protesters whose rights were violated when Denver police used excessive force during 2020 protests against the death of George Floyd.
Trump hotel lease in D.C. approved for sale to CGI Merchant Group
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump hotel lease in D.C. approved for sale to CGI Merchant Group
March 25 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's lease for the use of the Old Post Office building in Washington, D.C., as a hotel was approved for sale to CGI Merchant Group on Friday.
Supreme Court sides with Pentagon over Navy SEAL vaccine mandate
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Supreme Court sides with Pentagon over Navy SEAL vaccine mandate
March 25 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Friday issued a ruling siding with the Pentagon over its mandate blocking unvaccinated Navy SEALs from deployment.
S&P 500, Dow make gains for second week as U.S. stocks end mixed
U.S. News // 1 day ago
S&P 500, Dow make gains for second week as U.S. stocks end mixed
March 25 (UPI) -- The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average stock indexes made gains for the second consecutive week after a tumultuous day of trading as President Joe Biden continued his visit to Europe to discuss the war in Ukraine.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate
Philippines' Taal Volcano erupts forcing hundreds of families to evacuate
Helicopter crashes in North Texas killing student pilot, flight instructor
Helicopter crashes in North Texas killing student pilot, flight instructor
Trump hotel lease in D.C. approved for sale to CGI Merchant Group
Trump hotel lease in D.C. approved for sale to CGI Merchant Group
Explosions heard in Lviv, location of thousands of Ukrainian refugees
Explosions heard in Lviv, location of thousands of Ukrainian refugees
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement