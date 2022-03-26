Advertisement
March 26, 2022 / 7:08 PM

Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions

By Calley Hair
Rep. Fortenberry resigns from Congress after three felony convictions
Official Photo of Congressman Jeff Fortenberry. Photo courtesy of U.S. House of Representatives

March 26 (UPI) -- Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, a Republican, is resigning from Congress after being convicted of three felonies, he announced on Saturday, ending his nine-term career in the House over illegal campaign contributions.

Fortenberry said upon returning to Nebraska that he "can no longer effectively serve" in a letter to his colleagues. His last day in Congress will be March 31.

Earlier this week, a federal jury in California found Fortenberry guilty of concealing information and making false statements to federal investigators studying illegal foreign contributions to his 2016 re-election campaign.

The case focused on a 2016 fundraiser held in Glendale, Calif., where Fortenberry received $30,200 in campaign donations from Nigerian business executive Gilbert Chagoury. Chagoury made the donations through other people. Fortenberry later misled FBI investigators about his knowledge of the transaction.

It's illegal in the United States for foreign nationals to donate to candidates running for federal office and to use third-party contributors to hide a donor's identity.

"After learning of illegal contributions to his campaign, the congressman repeatedly chose to conceal the violations of federal law to protect his job, his reputation and his close associates," U.S. Attorney Tracy Wilkison said in a press release from the Justice Department on Thursday.

"The lies in this case threatened the integrity of the American electoral system and were designed to prevent investigators from learning the true source of campaign funds," Wilkison said.

The jury found Fortenberry guilty of one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. Each of the three felony charges carry a maximum penalty of five years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Fortenberry, who represents Nebraska's 1st District, denies the charges and says he plans to file an appeal.

House leaders on both sides of the aisle had called for Fortenberry's resignation after he was convicted this week.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., voiced his opinion to reporters on the final day of the GOP House retreat, Politico reported.

"I think when someone's convicted, it's time to resign," McCarthy said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., agreed and said in a statement Friday that "no one is above the law."

"Congressman Fortenberry's conviction represents a breach of the public trust and confidence in his ability to serve," Pelosi said. "Congressman Fortenberry must resign from the House."

