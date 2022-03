On Friday, Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Federation of teachers announced a tentative agreement in an 18-day teacher strike. Pictured are teachers striking in Los Angeles on Jan. 18, 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- Minneapolis Public Schools Friday announced a tentative agreement with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers that could get teachers back into classrooms after an 18-day strike. In a statement on its website, the school district said, "MPS is extremely pleased to welcome students back to school on Monday, March 28, pending an MFT membership vote. MPS and MFT reached a tentative contract agreement for our teachers and educational support professionals." Advertisement

The Minneapois Federation of Teachers also announced the tentative agreement ending the 18 day teacher's strike.

"Early Friday morning, both chapters of the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professionals reached tentative agreements with the Minneapolis Public Schools that, if ratified, will end the strike," the MFT said in a statement.

The teachers union said the "historic agreements" include major gains made on pay for Education Support Professionals, protections for educators of color, class size caps and mental health supports.

Members of the striking union will vote on whether or not to ratify the tentative agreement.

"MPS looks forward to sharing details about the tentative agreement in partnership with MFT leadership," Minneapolis Public Schools said in its statement.

The teachers union went on strike for higher pay, smaller class sizes and better mental health support.