Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 25, 2022 / 3:23 PM

Judge: Maryland congressional map is extreme partisan gerrymandering

By Doug Cunningham
Judge: Maryland congressional map is extreme partisan gerrymandering
A demonstrator participates in a rally on ending gerrymandering and having fair election maps, outside of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., on March 26, 2019. A Maryland judge Friday said Democrat-drawn congressional maps for Maryland are an extreme gerrymander and must be redrawn to be constitutional. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- A judge Friday rejected Maryland's state congressional district political map, saying the General Assembly-approved map was "a product of extreme partisan gerrymandering."

In her decision, Judge Lynne A. Battaglia said the map "fails to pass constitutional muster."

Advertisement

She said the congressional district map was drawn "with partisanship as a predominant intent."

Two Republican groups challenged the map and the judge's decision agreed that Republican voters and candidates "are substantially adversely impacted" by the map.

The judge urged Maryland lawmakers to come up with a new congressional district plan that abides by Maryland's constitution.

Fair Maps Maryland, an anti-gerrymandering group linked to GOP Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, was one of the challengers of the map.

"To call this a big deal would be the understatement of the century. Judge Battaglia's ruling confirms what we have all known for years -- Maryland is ground zero for gerrymandering, our districts and political reality reek of it, and there is abundant proof that it is occurring," Fair Maps Maryland spokesman Doug Mayer said in a statement.

The judge's decision could be appealed to Maryland's Court of Appeals.

Advertisement

Read More

Court delays Maryland's primary elections to review district maps Ohio Supreme Court rules new redistricting maps be drawn Federal court orders Alabama congressional maps redrawn

Latest Headlines

Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas pleads guilty to wire fraud
U.S. News // 50 minutes ago
Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas pleads guilty to wire fraud
March 25 (UPI) -- A Florida-based political donor linked to Rudy Giuliani pleaded guilty Friday to wire fraud related to an insurance company he co-founded.
U.S. Marines can now have longer hair, more sock colors
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. Marines can now have longer hair, more sock colors
March 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Marines will now be allowed longer hair and more colorful socks and helmet caps.
GM will shut down Indiana plant for 2 weeks over semiconductor shortage
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
GM will shut down Indiana plant for 2 weeks over semiconductor shortage
March 25 (UPI) -- General Motors said it will stop pickup production at an Indiana plant for two weeks in April because of the continuing semiconductor chip shortage and other supply chain issues.
14-year-old boy dies after falling from 'free fall' thrill ride at Florida park
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
14-year-old boy dies after falling from 'free fall' thrill ride at Florida park
March 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are trying to determine what caused a teenage boy to fall to his death from a "free fall" ride at Orlando's ICON amusement park, officials said Friday.
Swing voter Sen. Joe Manchin says he'll vote to confirm Jackson for Supreme Court
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Swing voter Sen. Joe Manchin says he'll vote to confirm Jackson for Supreme Court
March 25 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said on Friday that he plans to vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown jackson -- virtually assuring that she will have enough votes to ascend to the nation's highest court.
Justice Clarence Thomas released from D.C. hospital following infection
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Justice Clarence Thomas released from D.C. hospital following infection
March 25 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday was released from a Washington, D.C., hospital after a one-week stay that included treatment for an infection with intravenous antibiotics.
Tentative agreement reached in Minneapolis teachers strike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Tentative agreement reached in Minneapolis teachers strike
March 25 (UPI) -- Minneapolis Public Schools Friday announced a tentative agreement with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers that could get teachers back into classrooms after an 18-day strike.
Jury finds Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty of lying to FBI
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Jury finds Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty of lying to FBI
March 25 (UPI) -- A federal jury deliberated for two hours on Thursday before finding Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry guilty of three charges stemming from a campaign finance scandal.
57% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax in 2021
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
57% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax in 2021
March 25 (UPI) -- Roughly 57% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax in 2021, and 19% of Americans paid neither payroll nor federal income taxes in 2021, according to the Tax Policy Center.
Arizona Republicans pass two bills targeting transgender youth rights
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Arizona Republicans pass two bills targeting transgender youth rights
March 25 (UPI) -- Republican Arizona lawmakers have passed two bills targeting the rights of transgender youth. The bills are headed to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
14-year-old boy dies after falling from 'free fall' thrill ride at Florida park
14-year-old boy dies after falling from 'free fall' thrill ride at Florida park
57% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax in 2021
57% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax in 2021
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election
Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement