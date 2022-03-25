U.S. Marines can now have longer hair, more sock colors

President Joe Biden steps off Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 13. The Marine Corps has announced uniform changes allowing longer hair, maternity uniforms and different color socks. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- U.S. Marines will now be allowed longer hair and more colorful socks and helmet caps. The Marine Corps posted the changes on its official website.

Under the new regulations, Marines will be allowed a "bulk of hair" increase from 2 inches long to 3. Marines will also now be allowed to "edge up" hair, trimming it back a bit to create a neater line.

Female Marines will be allowed some new nail color options -- ombre-style nail polish along with nude and natural colors.

They still won't be allowed to wear ponytails. The Marine Corps is the only U.S. military service that doesn't allow women to wear ponytails in uniform.

Women will officially get better-fitting maternity uniforms under these new rules, including shirts with side tabs and an undershirt designed for nursing.

The maternity uniforms arrived in April 2021, but they are now officially approved.

According to a Marine Corps statement, the changes were made to "positively impact diversity, equity, and inclusion."

The optional helmet cap colors can now include black, olive drab, MARPAT and coyote helmet, according to the Marine Corps.

The new uniform regulations also allow olive drab or black colored socks.

