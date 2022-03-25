Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 25, 2022 / 12:54 PM

14-year-old boy dies after falling from 'free fall' thrill ride at Florida park

By Clyde Hughes

March 25 (UPI) -- Authorities in Florida are trying to determine what caused a teenage boy to fall to his death from a "free fall" ride at Orlando's ICON amusement park, officials said Friday.

The boy was on the thrill ride -- called the Orlando Free Fall -- late Thursday night when he fell from the attraction, which is 430 feet tall. Riders are buckled in and restrained on a ring-type platform that strongly shoots down the tower. A number of similar rides are in operation across the United States.

Advertisement

The Orlando Free Fall and an adjacent ride, the Slingshot, were both shut down on Friday pending the outcome of the investigation.

"We are devastated that this happened, and our hearts go out to the family," said John Stine, sales director with the Slingshot Group of Companies, which owns the Orlando Free Fall, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

RELATED Universal Orlando to reinstate mask policy on Christmas Eve amid Omicron surge

"We are cooperating with all other investigations at this time to get to the bottom of what happened."

The ride has only been operating at the park for a few months. It can carry nearly three dozen riders per shot and rotates them around a tower before they enter free fall.

Advertisement

"I offer my deepest condolences for the family of the 14-year-old boy who died following the tragic incident at ICON Park," Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings said, according to WESH-TV.

RELATED Disney World's 50th anniversary marks transformation of Florida, theme parks

"I look to receiving more information about what happened in the incident and what will be done to prevent it from ever happening again. The Florida Department of Agriculture and the Orange County Sheriff's Office investigations will bring clarity to the circumstances and next steps."

RELATED Girl on Jersey Shore ride collides face-first with seagull

Latest Headlines

Swing voter Sen. Joe Manchin says he'll vote to confirm Jackson for Supreme Court
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Swing voter Sen. Joe Manchin says he'll vote to confirm Jackson for Supreme Court
March 25 (UPI) -- Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said on Friday that he plans to vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown jackson -- virtually assuring that she will have enough votes to ascend to the nation's highest court.
Justice Clarence Thomas released from D.C. hospital following infection
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Clarence Thomas released from D.C. hospital following infection
March 25 (UPI) -- Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on Friday was released from a Washington, D.C., hospital after a one-week stay that included treatment for an infection with intravenous antibiotics.
Tentative agreement reached in Minneapolis teachers strike
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tentative agreement reached in Minneapolis teachers strike
March 25 (UPI) -- Minneapolis Public Schools Friday announced a tentative agreement with the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers that could get teachers back into classrooms after an 18-day strike.
Jury finds Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty of lying to FBI
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Jury finds Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty of lying to FBI
March 25 (UPI) -- A federal jury deliberated for two hours on Thursday before finding Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry guilty of three charges stemming from a campaign finance scandal.
57% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax in 2021
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
57% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax in 2021
March 25 (UPI) -- Roughly 57% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax in 2021, and 19% of Americans paid neither payroll nor federal income taxes in 2021, according to the Tax Policy Center.
Arizona Republicans pass two bills targeting transgender youth rights
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Arizona Republicans pass two bills targeting transgender youth rights
March 25 (UPI) -- Republican Arizona lawmakers have passed two bills targeting the rights of transgender youth. The bills are headed to Gov. Doug Ducey's desk.
Reports: Wife of SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas urged top Trump official to overturn 2020 election
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Reports: Wife of SCOTUS Justice Clarence Thomas urged top Trump official to overturn 2020 election
March 25 (UPI) -- Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent text messages to a top White House official after the 2020 election and urged him to take action to reverse Joe Biden's election victory, reports say.
Russians charged in U.S. for 'historic' hacking rampage against systems worldwide
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Russians charged in U.S. for 'historic' hacking rampage against systems worldwide
March 25 (UPI) -- U.S. and British officials have accused four Russian officials -- including hackers with a Moscow intelligence agency -- with various cybercrimes committed over a period of several years against several countries.
Arizona legislators send bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks to governor's desk
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Arizona legislators send bill to ban abortion after 15 weeks to governor's desk
March 25 (UPI) -- Arizona legislators have sent a bill to the desk of Gov. Doug Ducey to sign into law a ban on abortions after 15 weeks into a pregnancy.
U.S. imposes sanctions targeting North Korea's missile program
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. imposes sanctions targeting North Korea's missile program
March 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has imposed sanctions against two Russian companies, a North Korean entity and two people, one from each nation, over aiding Pyongyang's missile program.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election
Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
Ukraine's Snake Island guards freed in prisoner exchange with Russia
Man in Michigan gov. kidnap plot expected to die in police shootout
Man in Michigan gov. kidnap plot expected to die in police shootout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement