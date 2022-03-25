Trending
U.S. News
March 25, 2022 / 2:03 AM

U.S. imposes sanctions targeting North Korea's missile program

By Darryl Coote
U.S. imposes sanctions targeting North Korea's missile program
The United States imposed sanctions Thursday targeting North Korea's missile program after the secretive state test fired its first intercontinental ballistic missile since 2017. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- The Biden administration has imposed sanctions against two Russian companies, a North Korean entity and two people, one from each nation, over aiding Pyongyang's missile program.

The sanctions were announced in a statement by the U.S. State Department on Thursday after North Korea test fired a new intercontinental ballistic missile early that monring.

The secretive state has launched a spattering of weapons tests, including 11 missile launches, since the beginning of the year, but Thursday's launch is the most provocative as it ends Pyongyang's self-imposed moratorium on long-range missile and nuclear weapons tests that has been in place since 2017.

The State Department identified those blacklisted as Russian companies Ardis Group of Companies LLC and PFK Profpodshipnik with the Russian individual named as Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin.

RELATED U.N. General Assembly demands protection for Ukrainians, chastises Russia over war

Second Academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau was the North Korean entity hit with sanctions and the individual was named as Ri Sung Chol.

"These measures are part of our ongoing efforts to impede the DRPK's ability to advance its missile program and they highlight the negative role Russia plays on the world stage as a proliferator to programs of concern," Ned Price, the State Department spokesman, said in a statement, referring to North Korea by the initials of its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The sanctions were announced after Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, warned the United States would take "necessary measures" to ensure its security and that of its allies South Korea and Japan.

RELATED NATO extends Jens Stoltenberg's term as secretary-general another year

"The door is not closed on diplomacy," she said in a statement, "but Pyongyang must immediately cease its destabilizing actions."

The department also sanctioned Chinese company Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment Co. Ltd. for supplying Syria with equipment controlled by the Australia Group, a chemical and biological weapons nonproliferation regime.

"These determinations underscore the continuing need for all countries to remain vigilant to efforts by North Korea and Syria to advance their proliferation programs of concern," Price said. "We will continue to impede these programs and use our sanctions authorities to spotlight the foreign suppliers, such as these entities in [China] and Russia the provide sensitive materials and technology to the DPRK and Syria."

RELATED Russia restricts Google News, alleges false Ukraine war news

Thomas Maresca contributed to this report.

Supreme Court blocks New Jersey from leaving Waterfront Commission
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Supreme Court blocks New Jersey from leaving Waterfront Commission
March 24 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court on Tuesday blocked New Jersey from leaving the Waterfront Commission a watchdog agency that regulates the ports and piers in New York Harbor along with New York.
Second grand jury declines to indict Deshaun Watson
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Second grand jury declines to indict Deshaun Watson
March 24 (UPI) -- A grand jury in Brazoria County, Texas declined to indict Deshaun Watson, marking the second grand jury to refrain from pursuing charges against the quarterback for alleged sexual assaults of massage therapists.
Florida doctor convicted in addiction treatment fraud scheme
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida doctor convicted in addiction treatment fraud scheme
March 24 (UPI) -- The medical director overseeing a pair of Florida addiction treatment facilities was convicted in an addiction treatment fraud scheme, the Justice Department said Thursday.
Two men charged with fraud in NFT 'rug pull' scheme
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Two men charged with fraud in NFT 'rug pull' scheme
March 24 (UPI) -- Two men were charged with fraud for defrauding buyers of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, of $1.1 million dollars by failing to provide promised benefits and closing their site once their NFTs sold out.
Man in Michigan gov. kidnap plot expected to die in police shootout
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Man in Michigan gov. kidnap plot expected to die in police shootout
March 24 (UPI) -- A man who pleaded guilty to a scheme to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer testified Thursday that he expected to die in a police shootout.
Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Voters sue to block Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election
March 24 (UPI) -- A group of voters in Georgia have filed a lawsuit seeking to block Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election under a constitutional provision barring "insurrectionists."
More than half of the Texas House wants to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
More than half of the Texas House wants to stop the execution of Melissa Lucio
March 24 (UPI) -- More than half the members of the Texas House of Representatives are asking the state's parole board to stop next month's planned execution of Melissa Lucio.
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
March 24 (UPI) -- On the final day of confirmation hearings in the Senate, representatives of the American Bar Association effectively debunked one of Republicans' primary complaints about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Dow bounces back 349 points as up and down market week continues
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Dow bounces back 349 points as up and down market week continues
March 24 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 349 points on Thursday as markets alternated between losses and gains each day this week.
U.S. to accept 100,000 Ukrainian war refugees, provide $1 billion in aid
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
U.S. to accept 100,000 Ukrainian war refugees, provide $1 billion in aid
March 24 (UPI) -- The United States Thursday said it plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian war refugees. More than $1 billion in new funding will also be provided for humanitarian assistance for victims of Russia's war on Ukraine.
