U.S. News
March 25, 2022 / 4:41 PM

Georgia police use DNA, genealogy to ID Michigan woman killed 33 years ago

By Danielle Haynes

March 25 (UPI) -- The body of an unidentified woman found in Georgia more than three decades ago has been identified as a Michigan teen reported missing in 1989, state police announced.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said its agents used DNA from the body and genealogy analysis to identify the woman as Stacey Lyn Chahorski of Norton Shores, Mich.

Her body was found Dec. 16, 1988, on Interstate 59 near Georgia's border with Alabama. They determined she had been killed but were unable to identify her.

Chahorski's family, meanwhile, reported her missing in January 1989. She was 19 at the time and would have been 52 years old today.

Authorities had buried Chahorski's body in a Dade County, Ga., cemetery but her remains will be reunited with her family now that she's been identified.

The GBI said forensic investigators had periodically worked on the cold case over the decades, creating clay renderings and drawing composites of what the unidentified woman looked like in the hopes of finding someone who knew her.

In 2015, the GBI said it contacted the FBI about using a new type of genealogy investigation the bureau had used to assist other cold cases. This approach proved to be successful in identifying Chahorski.

"Now, investigators turn to the search for Stacey's killer," the GBI said.

