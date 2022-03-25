GM will shut down Indiana plant for 2 weeks over semiconductor shortage

General Motors said it will stop pickup production at an Indiana plant for two weeks in April because of the continuing semiconductor chip shortage and other supply chain issues. Photo courtesy of General Motors

March 25 (UPI) -- General Motors said it will stop pickup production at an Indiana plant for two weeks in April because of the continuing semiconductor chip shortage and other supply chain issues. GM's Fort Wayne plant, which builds the popular Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-size pickup trucks, will halt production the weeks starting April 4 and April 11, the auto giant said. Advertisement

"Overall, we have seen better consistency in semiconductor supply through the first quarter compared to last year as a whole," GM said Friday, according to CNBC. "However, there is still uncertainty and unpredictability in the semiconductor supply base, and we are actively working with our suppliers to mitigate potential issues moving forward."

Production is expected to return to normal on the third shift on April 18, plant executive director Gary Duff told employees in a notice, according to the Detroit News.

"I know schedule changes like this cause disruption in our lives," Duff said. "The decision was not an easy one to make by the company. Please use this time to reconnect with family and friends, refresh your bodies, and recharge your minds. So, when we return, we will be ready to build the best trucks in the world with pride."

Advertisement

While chip issues have plagued the auto industry since the start of 2021, mainly because of the coronavirus pandemic, all General Motors plants in North America had been working on their regular production schedules since Nov. 1, 2021, the company said.