March 25, 2022 / 11:15 AM

Jury finds Rep. Jeff Fortenberry guilty of lying to FBI

By Rich Klein
Congressman Jeff Fortenberry, who was found guilty by a federal jury on Thursday of lying to federal investigators when questioned about his campaign contributions, said he is assessing whether to continue his re-election campaign.  Photo courtesy of U.S. House of Representatives

March 25 (UPI) -- A federal jury deliberated for about two hours on Thursday before finding Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry guilty of three charges stemming from a campaign finance scandal.

Following the conviction, Fortenberry said outside the Los Angeles courthouse that he would appeal the verdict and assess whether to continue his re-election campaign. He is on the ballot in the Republican primary that's scheduled for May 10.

Sitting members of Congress convicted of crimes are not precluded from holding office.

"After learning of illegal contributions to his campaign, the congressman repeatedly chose to conceal the violations of federal law to protect his job, his reputation and his close associates," U.S. Attorney Tracy L. Wilkison said in a news release issued by the Department of Justice on Thursday. "The lies in this case threatened the integrity of the American electoral system and were designed to prevent investigators from learning the true source of campaign funds."

RELATED Rep. Fortenberry indicted for lying about 2016 campaign funding scandal

Fortenberry, 61, was charged with one count of scheming to falsify and conceal material facts and two counts of making false statements to federal investigators. Each of the three felony charges carry a statutory maximum penalty of five years in federal prison, the attorney's office said.

According to the June 2021 grand jury indictment, from on or about June 4, 2018, to on or about July 18, 2019, Fortenberry "knowingly and willfully falsified, concealed, and covered up by trick, scheme, and device material facts" when questioned about campaign contributions by the FBI, IRS and U.S. Attorney's Office.

RELATED Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims

The indictment alleged that Fortenberry, who has served since 2005 as Nebraska's 1st District representative, "repeatedly lied to and misled authorities" during a federal investigation into contributions made by Lebanese-Nigerian businessman Gilbert Chagoury -- a foreign national prohibited by federal law from contributing to any U.S. elections.

Chagoury entered into a deferred prosecution with the U.S. attorney's office in 2019 and arranged for a $30,000 contribution to Fortenberry's campaign during a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.

According to the Justice Department, evidence presented during a seven-day trial, Fortenberry "lied to and misled authorities during two interviews conducted by federal authorities" who were investigating illegal contributions to Fortenberry's re-election campaign. The DOJ said that Chagoury donated $30,000 of his money through "straw donors" who attended the 2016 Fortenberry campaign fundraiser held in Los Angeles.

RELATED Colorado elections official indicted in security probe

The DOJ said in its news release that Fortenberry made false and misleading statements to investigators during two interviews. In the first interview, on March 23, 2019, investigators "specifically told him it was a crime to lie to the federal government."

Fortenberry is scheduled to be sentenced on June 28.

