Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2022 / 9:03 AM

White House report urges reforms to protect voting rights for Native Americans

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
White House report urges reforms to protect voting rights for Native Americans
Thursday's report notes that there are close to 600 federally recognized tribal nations in the United States -- including 229 in Alaska and 345 located in about three dozen other states. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Government leaders at all levels must do more to protect voting rights for Native Americans, who traditionally vote at lower rates than other citizens, a White House report on the issue said Thursday.

The report is the result of an executive order President Joe Biden signed last year that sought to protect voting rights and create a committee to examine the challenges and difficulties that keep Indigenous communities from having access to the ballot box.

Advertisement

According to Thursday's report, some of the obstacles faced by Native American voters include language barriers, physical disabilities, cultural disrespect, isolation and persistent poverty.

"Congress still has the responsibility to act, but the president is committed to using every tool at his disposal to protect the sacred right to vote," the White House said in a statement. "The report released today chronicles the barriers Native voters face and recommends actions for policymakers at every level to help break these barriers down.

Advertisement
RELATED U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' district map

"The unprecedented nature and scale of the present attacks on voting rights must be met with federal legislation."

The 54-page report was compiled with the help of a steering committee, tribal leaders and Native American communities.

There are close to 600 federally recognized tribal nations in the United States -- including 229 in Alaska. The other 345 are located in about three dozen other states. Native Americans make up 22% of Alaska's population, 16% in Oklahoma, 12% in New Mexico, 11% in South Dakota and 9% in Montana.

Native American voters have traditionally been an important constituency in presidential elections. In 2020, an increase in Native American turnout helped President Joe Biden win Arizona -- a state that hadn't voted for a Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1996. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
RELATED Supreme Court weighs whether lawmakers should defend voting rights case

Adding to voting difficulties, the study says that the size of Native populations have traditionally been underestimated.

"While these increased numbers represent the growth and improved recognition of Native populations in the United States, it is important to note that Native populations have in the past been undercounted, and it is not yet clear whether or to what extent that pattern persisted in 2020," the report states.

Advertisement

"The Census Bureau estimated that in 2010, American Indians and Alaska Natives living on tribal lands ... were undercounted by 4.9%."

RELATED Colorado elections official indicted in security probe

Among other things, the report calls for officials at the federal, state and local levels to guarantee that existing laws are equitably implemented and they allow tribal identification cards to be accepted as voter identification. The officials should also make registration sites, mail drops and polling places more convenient to Native voters, it said.

Further, Thursday's study calls for governments to make special efforts to protect language-minority and disabled voters and train election and poll workers on cultural issues that could arise at registration and polling locations.

Native American voters have traditionally been an important constituency in presidential elections. In 2020, an increase in Native American turnout helped President Joe Biden win Arizona -- a state that hadn't voted for a Democrat since Bill Clinton in 1996.

"For far too long, members of tribal nations and Native communities have faced unnecessary burdens when they attempt to exercise their sacred right to vote," the White House said.

"State laws and local practices also present too many Native voters with undue impediments to full and fair exercise of the franchise, including barriers in receiving information about the voting process, discriminatory redistricting, and burdens in voter registration, voter identification, voting in person, and voting by mail."

Advertisement

Some of the recommendations in the report include passing the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, possibly adding U.S. Postal Service routes and staff in areas serving Native communities and offering language assistance and translators for Native voters.

This week in Washington

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) report on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Pool photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Abortion funds bring new legal challenges to overturn Texas ban
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Abortion funds bring new legal challenges to overturn Texas ban
March 24 (UPI) -- Two Texas abortion advocacy groups are trying a new legal strategy to strike down the state's restrictive abortion law, which has proven very difficult so far to challenge in court.
ABA, experts, witnesses to testify in final hearing for SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
ABA, experts, witnesses to testify in final hearing for SCOTUS nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson
March 24 (UPI) -- The final day of confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson will take place on Thursday with testimony from witnesses, legal scholars and experts including the American Bar Association.
Idaho governor signs into law Texas-modeled abortion ban
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Idaho governor signs into law Texas-modeled abortion ban
March 24 (UPI) -- Idaho has become the first state to adopt legislation modeled after Texas' controversial abortion ban that allows for health officials who perform abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy to be sued in civil court.
Jury acquits ex-Boeing 737 Max test pilot of deceiving FAA
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Jury acquits ex-Boeing 737 Max test pilot of deceiving FAA
March 24 (UPI) -- A jury in Texas has acquitted a former Boeing test pilot of defrauding federal regulators about a software issue connected to two deadly crashes of the U.S. manufacturer's 737 Max aircraft.
U.S. State Department: Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
U.S. State Department: Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine
March 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. government "assesses that members of Russia's armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine."
Ketanji Brown Jackson laments focus on 'small subset' of past rulings
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson laments focus on 'small subset' of past rulings
March 23 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returned to the Senate on Wednesday and was questioned about her historic nomination, the First Amendment and press freedoms.
White House releases plan to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
White House releases plan to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals
March 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity Action Plan which seeks to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals.
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
March 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom released the details of a plan Wednesday that would send $400 to the state's vehicle owners as relief payments for high gas prices.
Texas woman on death row seeks clemency citing bad medical evidence
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Texas woman on death row seeks clemency citing bad medical evidence
March 23 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas for the death of her daughter have applied for clemency, saying prosecutors relied on bad medical evidence in the case.
Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona
March 23 (UPI) -- iPhone users in Arizona now are able to upload their driver's licenses or state identification cards, Apple announced Wednesday. This makes making Arizona the first state to allow virtual IDs in certain circumstances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' district map
U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' district map
Rare New Orleans-area tornado kills 1
Rare New Orleans-area tornado kills 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement