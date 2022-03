An American Alligator in Gatorland in Florida. Creative Commons photo.

March 24 (UPI) -- A 59-year-old man has died after his vehicle crashed into an 11-foot alligator in Lithia, Florida, on Thursday. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Department John Hopkins was driving eastbound on C.R. 672 about two miles west of C.R. 39 when his car struck the alligator in the roadway. Advertisement

Hopkins' vehicle veered off the road and overturned into a ditch.

A passing motorist saw the car in the ditch and called 911.

When detectives responded to the scene, Hopkins was pronounced dead.

The crash happened at approximately 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The alligator was also killed in the crash.