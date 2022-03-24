Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2022 / 3:54 PM

Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims

By Doug Cunningham
Donald Trump sues Hillary Clinton, DNC alleging false Russian collusion claims
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC22) in Orlando, Fla., on Feb. 26, 2022. Thursday Trump filed a federal civil suit against Hillary Clinton, the DNC and more than a dozen others alleging a conspiracy to falsely accuse Trump of colluding with Russia. Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Former U.S. President Donald Trump Thursday filed a civil suit against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic National Committee and others, alleging a conspiracy against him in 2016.

The suit alleges "the Defendants maliciously conspired to weave a false narrative that their Republican opponent, Donald J. Trump, was colluding with a hostile foreign sovereignty."

Advertisement

Trump's suit names 28 individuals and organizations as defendants, alleging they worked together in a large interlocking conspiracy to cripple his presidential campaign by alleging collusion with Russia. The Trump suit said the alleged conspiracy was so "outrageous, subversive and incendiary that even the events of Watergate pale in comparison."

The federal civil suit filed in Florida accuses the defendants of "a malicious conspiracy to disseminate patently false and injurious information about Donald J. Trump and his campaign, all in the hopes of destroying his life, his political career and rigging the 2016 Presidential Election in favor of Hillary Clinton."

RELATED Grand jury indicts lawyer with ties to Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign

Trump's civil suit claims damages in excess of $24 million. It argues that the alleged conspiracy constituted a criminal conspiracy under the Racketeer and Corrupt Organizations Act.

The suit claims that named defendants "have consistently and regularly committed acts of racketeering activity spanning from at least April 2015."

Advertisement

It further alleges "The RICO Defendants, through and using the Enterprise, engaged in, and continues to engage in, a coordinated effort to destroy the Plaintiff's political career and impede his ability to effectively govern as President of the United States."

RELATED Judge orders Justice Dept. to release Trump memo over Russia investigation

After a two-year investigation, former Special Counsel Robert Mueller found that Russia did interfere in the 2016 election but said he was unable to conclude whether Trump's campaign colluded with the Russian government or whether Trump obstructed the investigation.

In 2019, former Attorney General William Barr tapped John Durham to investigate the origins of the two-year Russia probe. Durham's investigation has yielded three indictments but hasn't produced evidence of a widespread conspiracy against Trump, The Hill noted.

RELATED FBI Director Wray: Russia working to sway election in Trump's favor

RELATED Senate report: Manafort worked with Russian agent during 2016 campaign

RELATED Justice Dept. watchdog: No bias, but 'so many' FBI errors in Russia inquiry

RELATED Justice Dept. watchdog finds no evidence of bias in Russia inquiry

Latest Headlines

U.S. to accept 100,000 Ukrainian war refugees, provide $1 billion in aid
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. to accept 100,000 Ukrainian war refugees, provide $1 billion in aid
March 24 (UPI) -- The United States Thursday said it plans to accept up to 100,000 Ukrainian war refugees. More than $1 billion in new funding will also be provided for humanitarian assistance for victims of Russia's war on Ukraine.
Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man dies after car crashes into 11-foot alligator in Florida
March 24 (UPI) -- A 59-year-old man has died after his vehicle crashed into an 11-foot alligator in Lithia, Florida, Thursday.
Electrify America plans new 'customer-focused' charging stations
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Electrify America plans new 'customer-focused' charging stations
March 24 (UPI) -- Electrify America announced Thursday plans to install new electric vehicle charging facilities across the country with a design focused on the needs of the customer.
Steve Wilhite, creator of popular GIF images on Internet, dies at 74
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Steve Wilhite, creator of popular GIF images on Internet, dies at 74
March 24 (UPI) -- Stephen Wilhite, one of the people behind the invention of the GIF image format, has died in Ohio, his wife announced. He was 74.
U.S. Supreme Court tells Texas to let condemned man's pastor touch him during execution
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court tells Texas to let condemned man's pastor touch him during execution
March 24 (UPI) -- Texas likely violated the religious liberties of a death row prisoner when it denied the man's request to have his pastor touch him and pray over him during his execution, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled Thursday.
Uber reaches agreement to list NYC's yellow taxis on its app
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Uber reaches agreement to list NYC's yellow taxis on its app
March 24 (UPI) -- Uber reached an agreement to list New York City's yellow taxi cabs on its app.
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
March 24 (UPI) -- On the final day of confirmation hearings in the Senate, representatives of the American Bar Association effectively debunked one of Republicans' primary complaints about Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
California State University eliminates SAT and ACT tests for admissions
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California State University eliminates SAT and ACT tests for admissions
March 24 (UPI) -- The California State University system has decided to permanently drop the SAT and ACT standardized tests for admissions.
Unemployment claims fall to near 53-year low; Biden hails 'historic' progress
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Unemployment claims fall to near 53-year low; Biden hails 'historic' progress
March 24 (UPI) -- The number of people filing for unemployment insurance for the first time fell 28,000 last week to 187,000, its lowest total since late 1969, the Labor Department reported Thursday.
White House report urges reforms to protect voting rights for Native Americans
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
White House report urges reforms to protect voting rights for Native Americans
March 24 (UPI) -- Government leaders at all levels must do more to protect voting rights for Native Americans, who traditionally vote at lower rates than other citizens, a White House report on the issue said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
Ketanji Brown Jackson: ABA evaluators reject GOP claims that SCOTUS nominee soft on crime
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
Biden: NATO 'would respond' if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine
U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' district map
U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' district map
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement