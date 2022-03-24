California State University eliminates SAT and ACT tests for admissions

A building on the Cal State LA campus is pictured in Los Angeles on May 13, 2020. CSU trustees have voted to permanently drop standardized SAT and ACT tests for admissions. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- The California State University system has decided to permanently drop SAT and ACT standardized tests for admissions. CSU trustees unanimously approved removing the standardized tests Wednesday. Advertisement

"This decision aligns with the California State University's continued efforts to level the playing field and provide greater access to a high-quality college degree for students from all backgrounds," acting Chancellor Steve Relyea said in a press statement.

Relyea said CSU is eliminating reliance on "a high-stress, high-stakes test that has shown negligible benefit."

The action amends Title 5 of the California Code of Regulations.

The action is supported by the Cal State Students Association and the Academic Senate of the California State University.

CSU had earlier agreed not to require SAT and ACT tests for 2021, resolving a lawsuit alleging the tests are inherently discriminatory.

The tests were suspended for the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.

In January, CSU's Admission Advisory Council recommended the permanent discontinuation of the tests.

CSU is the largest four-year higher education system in the country with 23 campuses and 477,000 students.