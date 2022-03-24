Idaho governor signs into law Texas-modeled abortion ban

Brad Little, governor of Idaho, on Wednesday signed into law a bill that essentially bans abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- Idaho has become the first state to adopt legislation modeled after Texas' controversial abortion ban that allows for health officials who perform abortions after six weeks into a pregnancy to be sued in civil court. Gov. Brad Little signed Senate Bill No. 1309 on Wednesday after it passed the state's House of Representatives nearly along party lines 51-14 last week and the state's Senate 28-6 early this month. Advertisement

The law, which is to go into effect in 30 days, criminalizes abortion after cardiac activity of the fetus is detected, which generally occurs around six weeks of gestation, often before a woman knowns she is pregnant, while arming her immediate family members to sue medical professionals who perform the procedure for no less than $20,000.

The family members may bring legal action against doctors up to four years after the abortion has been performed.

Advertisement

Exceptions are allowed in cases involving rape and incest where the pregnant person reports the situation to law enforcement and provides a copy of it to the physician who is to perform the abortion.

Legal Voice, which advocates for the legal rights of women, girls and LGBTQ people, said it was "devastated" Little signed S.B. 1309 into law.

"Knowing that the clock is winding down on access to safe abortion care in Idaho is absolutely sickening," Chelsea Gaona-Lincoln, Legal Voice's Idaho programs manager, said in a statement. "Extremists know they cannot eradicate abortion -- they only seek to ban access to safe abortion care, putting the lives of pregnant people at risk.

"As someone that is 26 weeks pregnant and an Idahoan -- these legislators love to brag about local control -- nothing is more local than having control over my own body," she said.

Little said in a letter to Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin after he signed the bill that he stands in "solidarity with all who seek to protect the lives of pre-born babies," but fears the novel civil enforcement mechanism will be found unconstitutional and "unwise."

"Deputizing private citizens to levy hefty monetary fines on the exercise of a disfavored but judicially recognized constitutional right for the purpose of evading court review undermines our constitutional form of government and weakens our collective liberties," he wrote. "None of the rights we treasure are off limits. How long before California, New York and other states hostile to the First and Second Amendments use the same method to target our religious freedoms and right to bear arms?"

Advertisement

RELATED Texas Supreme Court deals final blow to federal abortion law challenge

The civil enforcement mechanism was borrowed from a more restrictive Texas law that went into effect last year that allows any citizen to sue doctors who perform abortions for up to $10,000. There are no exceptions for pregnancies the result of rape or incest and those who aid or abet an abortion can also be found liable.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki also described Little's enactment of the law as "devastating" to idahoans "as it further impede women's access to health care, especially those on low incomes and living in rural communities.

"This is unacceptable, which is why President [Joe] Biden directed a whole of government response to protect women's rights that are currently under attack," she said in a statement.

"The Biden-Harris administration will continue to stand with women and support their right to make their own healthcare decisions, a constitutional right that Roe vs. Wade reaffirmed nearly five decades ago," she said, referring to the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion. "And the president again calls on Congress to act and send a bill to his desk to shut down these radical steps."

After the Little signed the law, Planned Parenthood said it clinics are and would remain open.

Advertisement

"Abortion is still legal in Idaho for the next 30 days," it tweeted. "If you believe you may be in need of an abortion, please reach out ot your local health center."

Little signed the law into being a day after Oklahoma moved one step closer to enacting its own Texas-inspired abortion ban after its state House on Tuesday passed the proposal onto the Senate, which is expected to vote on the measure soon.