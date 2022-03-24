Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 24, 2022 / 2:54 AM

Jury acquits ex-Boeing 737 Max test pilot of deceiving FAA

By Darryl Coote
Jury acquits ex-Boeing 737 Max test pilot of deceiving FAA
Mark Forkner, a former Boeing test pilot, was found not guilty Wednesday of defrauding the Federal Aviation Administration. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- A jury in Texas has acquitted a former Boeing test pilot of defrauding federal regulators about a software issue connected to two deadly crashes of the U.S. manufacturer's 737 Max aircraft.

Federal prosecutors charged Mark Forkner, 50, in October with four counts of wire fraud and two counts of fraud involving aircraft parts over withholding information from the Federal Aviation Administration to defraud Boeing's U.S.-based airline customers of tens of millions of dollars for his employer.

Advertisement

Forkner was found not guilty by a jury in a Fort Worth district court room on Wednesday after deliberating for less than two hours in the four-day trial.

"We had a great team and great client -- and thank heavens for our independent, smart, fair judge and jury," Forkner's lawyer, David Gerger said in a statement, The New York Times reported. "They made all the difference."

RELATED Searchers find 'black box' in wreckage of China Eastern Airlines Flight MU5735

Prosecutors had accused Forkner, the 737 Max's technical pilot, of not informing the FAA about an issue he discovered with the aircraft's Maneuvering Characteristics Augmentation System software in 2016 over fears doing so would require new training for the aircraft, which would cause Boeing to incur millions of dollars in costs.

Advertisement

The MCAS was supposed to prevent the nose of the 737 Max from pitching during a specific and rarely conducted flight maneuver required to achieve certification.

The aircraft was grounded worldwide for nearly two years after two deadly crashes separated by five months: the first in late 2018 in Indonesia killing all 189 people on board and the second in Ethiopia in 2019 that resulted in the deaths of all 157 on board.

RELATED First Ukrainian children with cancer arrive in U.S. for treatment

Investigators believe the MCAS pushed the both planes into a nose-dive shortly after take off.

The 737 Max has been back in service for more than a year.

Forkner is the first person the United States has charged in connection with the crashes, and Boeing in January of last year reached a $2.5 billion settlement with the Justice Department related to charges that it conspired to defraud the FAA.

RELATED Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows

Latest Headlines

U.S. State Department: Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
U.S. State Department: Russia has committed war crimes in Ukraine
March 23 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Wednesday that the U.S. government "assesses that members of Russia's armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine."
Ketanji Brown Jackson laments focus on 'small subset' of past rulings
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson laments focus on 'small subset' of past rulings
March 23 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returned to the Senate on Wednesday and was questioned about her historic nomination, the First Amendment and press freedoms.
White House releases plan to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House releases plan to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals
March 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity Action Plan which seeks to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals.
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
March 23 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom released the details of a plan Wednesday that would send $400 to the state's vehicle owners as relief payments for high gas prices.
Texas woman on death row seeks clemency citing bad medical evidence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas woman on death row seeks clemency citing bad medical evidence
March 23 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas for the death of her daughter have applied for clemency, saying prosecutors relied on bad medical evidence in the case.
Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona
March 23 (UPI) -- iPhone users in Arizona now are able to upload their driver's licenses or state identification cards, Apple announced Wednesday. This makes making Arizona the first state to allow virtual IDs in certain circumstances.
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dead at 84
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dead at 84
March 23 (UPI) -- Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said in a statement. She was 84.
Polar vortex expected to oust spring warmth
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Polar vortex expected to oust spring warmth
AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April.
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
March 23 (UPI) -- Paul Manafort, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, was removed from a flight in Florida earlier this week because he had a revoked passport, authorities said Wednesday.
MacKenzie Scott announces $3.86B in donations to 465 groups over past 9 months
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott announces $3.86B in donations to 465 groups over past 9 months
March 23 (UPI) -- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced Wednesday that she donated $3.86 billion to 465 non-profit groups over the past nine months.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
California Gov. Newsom proposes $400 checks for gas price relief
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
Sen. Bob Casey tests COVID-19 positive
Sen. Bob Casey tests COVID-19 positive
Ukraine says Russia's agreed to open more escape corridors; Poland expels Russian diplomats
Ukraine says Russia's agreed to open more escape corridors; Poland expels Russian diplomats
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement