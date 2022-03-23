Biden heads to Belgium for NATO summit on Russian war in Ukraine, will also visit Poland

1/5

President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., before boarding Marine One on March 11. Biden will travel to Europe on Wednesday to meet with NATO leaders and the president of Poland. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will depart for Europe on Wednesday, where he is first set to hold talks with NATO allies in Belgium over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine. Biden will travel to Brussels, Belgium, and attend a NATO summit on the fighting, as well as a scheduled European Union Summit and a Group of Seven meeting before traveling to Warsaw, Poland, on Friday to hold a bilateral meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda. Advertisement

The president was scheduled to depart Washington, D.C., around 9 a.m. EDT on Wednesday and arrive in Belgium at about seven hours later.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Biden is a "big believer in face-to-face diplomacy" as he seeks to discuss "where we are at this point" in responding to the invasion.

RELATED Ukrainian President Zelensky invites Pope to Kyiv

While at the NATO summit, which is scheduled for Thursday, Psaki said the president and European leaders will examine "ongoing deterrence and defense efforts" in Ukraine, while "shared concerns about Ukraine, including trans-Atlantic efforts to impose economic costs on Russia, provide humanitarian support" would be key talking points at the European Council summit.

Advertisement

During Thursday's meetings, Biden and the European leaders are expected to announce new sanctions against Russia and other methods to punish those who seek to circumvent existing sanctions.

"For the past few months, the West has been united," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday. "The president is traveling to Europe to ensure we stay united, to cement our collective resolve, to send a powerful message that we are prepared and committed to this for as long as it takes."

Psaki said that Biden's trip to Poland, which was added to the schedule days before his departure, will include talks with Duda about the response to the "humanitarian and human rights crisis" in Ukraine.

Sullivan said that Poland has "taken the brunt of the humanitarian impact outside of Ukraine in terms of the refugee flows," as more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees have sought refuge in the neighboring country, which is protected by NATO.

The United States sent a significant number of troops to Poland last month to support Ukraine and NATO deterrence efforts.

RELATED EU approves security plan with rapid response force

"Poland has to contend not just with the war in Ukraine, but with Russia's military deployments to Belarus, which have fundamentally changed the security equation there," Sullivan added.

Advertisement

Presently, Biden does not have plans to visit Ukraine -- mainly due to concerns about entering a major war zone -- and he's not expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in person during the Europe trip. Last week, Zelensky made a rare address to a joint session of the U.S. Congress in which he called on swift and decisive U.S. support, including a no-fly zone over Ukraine to block Russian airstrikes.

Biden's trip to Europe on Wednesday comes after Vice President Kamala Harris visited Poland and Romania and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Eastern Europe earlier this month.

Psaki was supposed to accompany Biden on the European trip, but will no stay home instead after she tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Scenes from the rubble: Russian forces attack Ukraine capital, Kyiv

Ukrainian service members stand beside a damaged building in a residential area after shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, on March 18. Photo by Vladyslav Musiienko/UPI | License Photo