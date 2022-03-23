Buttigieg says gov't ready to give about $3 billion to fix roads, bridges, other items

1/5

The Transportation Department said Wednesday that half of the $3 billion in funding will go to projects that cost more than $500 million, and the other half to projects requiring between $100 million and $500 million. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it's ready to hand out about $3 billion in federal money to make repairs to roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects nationwide that need work. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced $2.9 billion in federal grants for the projects, which is from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed a few months ago. Advertisement

The money is, among other things, being combined into one grant to increase the pipeline of "shovel-worthy" projects that reduce financial burdens for state and local projects.

Buttigieg said until now, there was limited ability to fund beyond a certain level or support projects with funding from multiple federal grant programs. He also said that the repair projects will provide a boost to local economies.

"President Biden's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fix our outdated infrastructure and invest in major projects for the future of our economy," Buttigieg said in a statement.

"Under this approach and with a major infusion of new funding, we have the capacity to green-light more transformational projects that will create good-paying union jobs, grow the economy, and make our transportation system safer and more resilient."

Advertisement

Eligible for the federal money are highway, bridge, freight, port, passenger rail and public transportation projects, Buttigieg's department said.

The department said half of the $3 billion will go to projects that cost more than $500 million, and the other half to projects requiring between $100 million and $500 million.

Applications for the initial round of infrastructure funding are due May 23.

