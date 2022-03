1/2

March 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against the revised legislative districts map drawn by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, citing issues with the federal Voting Rights Act. The court voted 7-2 against the new map, which created a new majority Black district in Milwaukee. The court's majority said the state didn't do enough to determine whether the change was warranted under the Voting Rights Act. Advertisement

The new map embraced "just the sort of uncritical, majority-minority district maximization that we have expressly rejected," the unsigned Supreme Court opinion read.

Wisconsin's Republican-controlled Legislature drew its own map, opposing the one Evers created. The Wisconsin Supreme Court, though, ordered the state to use Evers' instead, saying it made as few changes as possible to the existing legislative map.

The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling means the state's high court will have to re-evaluate the case and do so before state Assembly candidates start filing paperwork to run for office in less than a month -- April 15. Nomination papers are due by June 1 ahead of the Aug. 9 primary.

The U.S. Supreme Court, meanwhile, kept in place the state's congressional district map. The new map made some changes from the last version, but kept in place the state's 5-3 Republican advantage in the U.S. House of Representatives.

