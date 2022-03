U.S. Senator Bob Casey on Tuesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Sen. Bob Casey announced he has contracted COVID-19, becoming the latest U.S. congressman to fall sick to the pandemic. The Democratic senator for Pennsylvania said he tested positive with a breakthrough case on Tuesday afternoon, meaning he is vaccinated against the illness but still became infected with COVID-19. Advertisement

"I am grateful to be asymptomatic but, per [U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention] guidance, I will isolate for five days," he tweeted. "This is reminder that the pandemic is not over. Please get vaccinated and boosted."

Casey's admission came hours after former secretary of state and 2016 presidential candidate Hillary Clinton announced she'd tested positive for the virus and on the same day that White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she had contracted COVID-19 for the second time in five months.

At least 155 members of Congress have tested positive for the virus, according to govtrack.us, which has been tallying the number of House representatives and Senators who fallen sick to the infection.

There has only been one death among the politicians, that of Rep. Ron Wright of Texas who died in February of last year.