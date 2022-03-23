Trending
U.S. News
March 23, 2022 / 8:30 PM

White House releases plan to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals

By Daniel Uria
White House releases plan to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals
The Biden administration on Wednesday announced the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity Action Plan which seeks to combat racial discrimination in housing appraisals. Pool photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a plan to combat racial and ethnic bias in home evaluations.

The Interagency Task Force on Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity, which President Joe Biden established in June 2021, released an action plan the White House said seeks to make the appraisal community more accountable while providing more information to consumers.

"The Biden-Harris administration understands homeownership provides people of color a pathway to build a source of wealth they can pass down to their children and grandchildren," Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge said during a panel on racially biased home appraisals at the White House on Wednesday. "That is why we are working with intentionality to break down the barriers that have prevented generations of people of color from buying or refinancing their home."

Vice President Kamala Harris asserted that there is "a real consequence" to lower home evaluations for people of color.

"Because their homes are undervalued, Black and Latino people often have to pay more for their mortgage, receive less when they sell the home and are less able to access home equity lines of credit," Harris said. "Systemic bias in home evaluations widens the racial wealth gap and deepens the longstanding financial inequities that divide our communities."

Under the plan the administration will commit federal agencies to enhance oversight of the appraisal industry and improve coordination and collaboration with federal enforcement agencies "to better identify and redress discrimination in appraisals."

It will also seek to diversify the appraiser/assessor profession, which is currently 97% White -- making it among the least diverse in the country -- by removing "unnecessary educational and experience requirements" and requiring anti-bias, fair housing and fair lending training of current appraisers.

"Part of the solution is to provide funding and technical assistance to states to make pathways into the profession more accessible for underrepresented groups," Harris said.

The administration also plans to have federal agencies that regulate mortgage financing commit to including non-discrimination quality control standards for valuation algorithms to combat bias within the programs.

Harris also announced the release of a resource guide that explains the rights of homeowners who believe they have been subject to a bias appraisal on the Housing and Urban Development website and an awareness campaign to ensure that Americans know their rights before receiving an evaluation.

This week in Washington

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks about the Property Appraisal and Valuation Equity (PAVE) report on Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Pool photo by Samuel Corum/UPI | License Photo

