Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
March 23, 2022 / 6:55 PM

Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona

By Calley Hair
1/2
Apple rolls out virtual IDs in Arizona
Apple announced Wednesday that iPhone users in Arizona can now upload virtual IDs by using the wallet app. | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- iPhone users in Arizona now are able to upload their driver's licenses or state identification cards, Apple announced Wednesday. This makes making Arizona the first state to allow virtual IDs in certain circumstances.

The virtual IDs won't work at traffic stops, but travelers can use them to pass through security at Sky Harbor International Airport in Phoenix.

Advertisement

"We're thrilled to bring the first driver's license and state ID in Wallet to Arizona today, and provide Arizonans with an easy, secure, and private way to present their ID when traveling, through just a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch," Jennifer Bailey, Apple's vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet, said in a press release.

"We look forward to working with many more states and the TSA to bring IDs in Wallet to users across the U.S."

RELATED NASA confirms more than 5,000 planets outside the solar system

Users can upload and save their ID using their iPhone's wallet app. Several other locations -- Including Connecticut, Georgia, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, Utah, Colorado, Hawaii, Mississippi, Ohio and Puerto Rico -- are preparing to introduce the feature.

To upload, users will be asked to take a selfie and scan their plastic card.

Advertisement

The adoption of virtual IDs is part of a bigger push from Apple to make credit cards and IDs obsolete by popularizing virtual equivalents on iPhones. Apple Pay is the top contactless mobile payment system nationwide, with 43.9 million users in 2021, TechCrunch+ reports.

RELATED Nestlé to discontinue production of nonessential items in Russia

According to confidential documents obtained by CNBC in November, the company is not helping states pay for the cost of establishing and administering a virtual ID program.

Apple will retain sole discretion over several key aspects of the rollout, an arrangement that is raising concerns among some industry insiders.

"I don't know of any other example where government-owned systems and identity credentials were made available for commercial purposes in this manner," financial technology consultant Jason Mikula told CNBC.

RELATED Adidas network allows student athletes to profit off their name, image

Latest Headlines

Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dead at 84
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright dead at 84
March 23 (UPI) -- Madeleine Albright, the first woman to serve as U.S. secretary of state, has died of cancer, her family said in a statement. She was 84.
Polar vortex expected to oust spring warmth
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Polar vortex expected to oust spring warmth
AccuWeather forecasters say that changes in the weather pattern and the polar vortex will direct frequent waves of chilly air into the region during the remainder of March and early April.
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Authorities pull former Trump aide Paul Manafort off plane over passport
March 23 (UPI) -- Paul Manafort, a one-time aide to former President Donald Trump, was removed from a flight in Florida earlier this week because he had a revoked passport, authorities said Wednesday.
MacKenzie Scott announces $3.86B in donations to 465 groups over past 9 months
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
MacKenzie Scott announces $3.86B in donations to 465 groups over past 9 months
March 23 (UPI) -- Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced Wednesday that she donated $3.86 billion to 465 non-profit groups over the past nine months.
Biden lands in Belgium for NATO summit on Russian war in Ukraine, will also visit Poland
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden lands in Belgium for NATO summit on Russian war in Ukraine, will also visit Poland
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden departed for Europe on Wednesday, where he is first set to hold talks with NATO allies in Belgium over Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.
Dow falls 448 points as U.S. oil prices surge to $115 per barrel
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Dow falls 448 points as U.S. oil prices surge to $115 per barrel
March 23 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 448 points on Wednesday as oil prices surged, bringing on renewed inflation concerns.
U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' district map
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S. Supreme Court rules against Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers' district map
March 23 (UPI) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled against the revised legislative districts map drawn by Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, citing issues with the federal Voting Rights Act.
Republicans grill Supreme Court nominee Jackson over record, 'activism'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Republicans grill Supreme Court nominee Jackson over record, 'activism'
March 23 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson returned to the Senate on Wednesday and was questioned about her historic nomination, the First Amendment and press freedoms.
Buttigieg says gov't ready to give about $3 billion to fix roads, bridges, other items
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Buttigieg says gov't ready to give about $3 billion to fix roads, bridges, other items
March 23 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden's administration said on Wednesday that it's ready to hand out about $3 billion in federal money to make repairs to roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects nationwide that need work.
Seattle Starbucks store votes to unionize as movement grows
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Seattle Starbucks store votes to unionize as movement grows
March 23 (UPI) -- Employees at a Starbucks store in Seattle voted to unionize, giving the fledgling effort to organize one of its highest-profile victories in the coffee establishment's hometown.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Six Oklahoma high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck
Six Oklahoma high school girls killed in crash with semi-truck
Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
Senior adviser to Russian President Putin resigns in wake of Ukraine invasion
Sen. Bob Casey tests COVID-19 positive
Sen. Bob Casey tests COVID-19 positive
Ukraine says Russia's agreed to open more escape corridors; Poland expels Russian diplomats
Ukraine says Russia's agreed to open more escape corridors; Poland expels Russian diplomats
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares disaster after tornado outbreak
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declares disaster after tornado outbreak
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement