U.S. News
March 22, 2022

U.S. sanctions Sudanese police unit over crackdown on protests

By Darryl Coote
Sudanese protesters take cover as security forces fire tear gas during clashes with security forces at an anti-coup protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, on January 9. On Monday, the Biden administration sanctioned Sudan's Central Reserve Police over accusations of committing human rights abuses against protesters. Photo by EPA-EFE

March 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration sanctioned Sudan's Central Reserve Police, accusing it of committing "serious human rights abuses" against demonstrators protesting October's military takeover of the country.

The military seized the north African nation in a coup Oct. 25, snatching control of Sudan from the civilian-led transitional government that was working toward founding a democracy after decades of dictatorship rule.

The sanctions announced Monday by the State Department and Treasury target the militarized police unit that has been at the forefront of Sudan's security forces' crackdown on protesters who have been demonstrating against the coup.

"Since the Oct. 25 military takeover, Sudan's Central Reserve Police has used excessive force and violence intended to silence civilian activists and protesters," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement. "We condemn Sudan's security services for killing, harassing and intimidating Sudanese citizens.

"These actions are exacerbating the crisis in Sudan and are a direct contradiction to the Sudanese security services' stated commitment to participate constructively in a facilitated process to resolve Sudan's political crisis and return to a democratic transition."

The Biden administration said the CRP has responded to protests with live ammunition, most recently on Thursday, when they opened fire on demonstrators across the capital Khartoum, including outside of the University of Khartoum's Faculty of Medicine, resulting in at least two deaths.

CRP officers have also been accused of arbitrary detention as well as rape and other sexual abuses committed against protesters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the junta to immediately end unjust detention of civli society activists, politicians, journalists, cultural figures and others as well as stop committing violence, including sexual violence, against protesters.

"Today's action demonstrates that the United States continues to use the tools at our disposal to stop the violence and press for a restoration of Sudan's democratic transition," Blinken said in a statement. "We remain poised to use all tools at our disposal to support the Sudanese people in their pursuit of a democratic, human rights-respecting and prosperous Sudan."

Latest Headlines

U.S. blacklists Chinese officials over 'repressive acts' committed against religious minorities
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. blacklists Chinese officials over 'repressive acts' committed against religious minorities
March 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed visa restrictions against Chinese officials accused of being involved in "repressive acts" committed against ethnic and religious minority groups inside and outside of Beijing's border.
Biden: Russia used hypersonic missile in Ukraine
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden: Russia used hypersonic missile in Ukraine
March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden said Russia has used hypersonic missiles against Ukraine as its military becomes stalled against Kyiv's resistance.
Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine
March 21 (UPI) -- Alvaro Larrama, a bouncer at a Boston bar, was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old former Marine Daniel Martinez.
U.S. designates killings against Rohingya in Myanmar 'genocide'
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
U.S. designates killings against Rohingya in Myanmar 'genocide'
March 21 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday announced the United States has determined that the Myanmar military has committed genocide and crimes against humanity against its minority Rohingya population.
2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian killed in suspected DUI accident
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 Pa. state troopers, pedestrian killed in suspected DUI accident
March 21 (UPI) -- Two Pennsylvania state troopers and a pedestrian were struck and killed by a suspected drunken driver in an early Monday incident along an interstate highway in Philadelphia, authorities said.
11,000-acre Texas 'Big L' fire 'under control;' 4 firefighters injured
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
11,000-acre Texas 'Big L' fire 'under control;' 4 firefighters injured
March 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Texas said Monday that the "Big L" Fire was under control at 20% containment after burning more than 11,000 acres.
Miami Beach declares emergency, curfew after spring break violence
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Miami Beach declares emergency, curfew after spring break violence
March 21 (UPI) -- Officials in Miami Beach, Fla., declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew Monday after a violent weekend in which five people were shot an injured during a spring break melee.
White House warns Russia's exploring cyberattacks on critical U.S. businesses
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
White House warns Russia's exploring cyberattacks on critical U.S. businesses
March 21 (UPI) -- The Biden administration warned Monday that Russia is mulling plans to launch cyberattacks against U.S. businesses and urged those operating critical infrastructure to beef up their defenses.
Dow falls 201 points after hawkish message from Fed chair
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Dow falls 201 points after hawkish message from Fed chair
March 21 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201 points Monday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell struck a hawkish stance on inflation.
Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks family in Supreme Court confirmation hearing
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ketanji Brown Jackson thanks family in Supreme Court confirmation hearing
March 21 (UPI) -- Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's selection to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court, thanked her family Monday in an opening statement on the first day of her confirmation hearing.
