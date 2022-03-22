U.S. sanctions Sudanese police unit over crackdown on protests

Sudanese protesters take cover as security forces fire tear gas during clashes with security forces at an anti-coup protest, in Khartoum, Sudan, on January 9. On Monday, the Biden administration sanctioned Sudan's Central Reserve Police over accusations of committing human rights abuses against protesters. Photo by EPA-EFE

March 22 (UPI) -- The Biden administration sanctioned Sudan's Central Reserve Police, accusing it of committing "serious human rights abuses" against demonstrators protesting October's military takeover of the country. The military seized the north African nation in a coup Oct. 25, snatching control of Sudan from the civilian-led transitional government that was working toward founding a democracy after decades of dictatorship rule.

The sanctions announced Monday by the State Department and Treasury target the militarized police unit that has been at the forefront of Sudan's security forces' crackdown on protesters who have been demonstrating against the coup.

"Since the Oct. 25 military takeover, Sudan's Central Reserve Police has used excessive force and violence intended to silence civilian activists and protesters," Brian Nelson, under secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, said in a statement. "We condemn Sudan's security services for killing, harassing and intimidating Sudanese citizens.

"These actions are exacerbating the crisis in Sudan and are a direct contradiction to the Sudanese security services' stated commitment to participate constructively in a facilitated process to resolve Sudan's political crisis and return to a democratic transition."

The Biden administration said the CRP has responded to protests with live ammunition, most recently on Thursday, when they opened fire on demonstrators across the capital Khartoum, including outside of the University of Khartoum's Faculty of Medicine, resulting in at least two deaths.



CRP officers have also been accused of arbitrary detention as well as rape and other sexual abuses committed against protesters.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken called on the junta to immediately end unjust detention of civli society activists, politicians, journalists, cultural figures and others as well as stop committing violence, including sexual violence, against protesters.

"Today's action demonstrates that the United States continues to use the tools at our disposal to stop the violence and press for a restoration of Sudan's democratic transition," Blinken said in a statement. "We remain poised to use all tools at our disposal to support the Sudanese people in their pursuit of a democratic, human rights-respecting and prosperous Sudan."